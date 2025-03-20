FmPro Migrator 11.39 Adds Migration of COBOL to Java, C# & Python Using the Code Conversion Workbench

FmPro Migrator Site License Server Diagram COBOL to Java Conversion Results with DeepSeek-R1 FmPro Migrator - The Universal Migration Tool for COBOL

The automated transformation of COBOL to 50+ languages is performed by using the latest public & private generative AI models in the Code Conversion Workbench.

The Code Conversion Workbench uses the latest generative AI models to produce comparable and sometimes better code than automated conversion services costing into the six figures.” — David Simpson

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. announces the release of FmPro Migrator AI Accelerated Edition 11.39. This release adds the importing of COBOL code to the Code Conversion Workbench. The new QuickStart importing process imports entire directories of COBOL code recursively, ready for immediate conversion to 50+ programming languages.

The reasons for converting legacy COBOL code include matching the code base to the skills available in the modern workforce. Additionally, newer languages offer scalability through containerized applications running on public or private cloud hosting infrastructure, enabling the modernization of mainframe applications.

To ensure compliance with privacy and security requirements, it is imperative to execute LLMs locally. This approach allows for the execution of LLMs within air-gapped servers in data centers, thereby meeting the specific needs of customers in industries such as healthcare, finance, and government agencies.

The Code Conversion Workbench AI Model Training tab provides granular control over the generation of Java, C#, Python, or any other code from original COBOL source files. This enhanced functionality empowers users to fine-tune the code generation process, ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of the conversion.

FmPro Migrator 11.39 also includes the following enhancements:

* Improved getting model info for models hosted by Ollama.

* Fixed an issue in which connections could timeout after 30 seconds. This enhancement reduces the necessity for code fragmentation to complete the conversion processing.

* Added a new QuickStart feature for using the Code Conversion Workbench.

* The Code Conversion Workbench can now import source code files for any programming language by reading a directory of scripts instead of only using the MigrationProcess.db3 file. This feature creates the MigrationProcess.db3 file within the selected directory. Select the File -> Import Scripts into Code Conversion Workbench... menu.

* Typing a source language in the pull-down menu saves the language name in the project prefs file.

* User imported source file conversions will display a generic script file icon with the user-entered programming language displayed as a text overlay.

* Added support for using xAI Grok models.

* Updating the list of models with the Refresh button saves the updated models list to the main FmPro Migrator prefs file. These saved prefs will be used automatically each time the Code Conversion Workbench window is opened.

* As a usability improvement, if the Code Conversion Workbench window is open, it's contents will be refreshed automatically when opening a new FmPro Migrator project file.

* Fixed an issue displaying user entered API keys.

* Added support for Starter Edition, AI Trial Edition and Custom Dev Trial Edition licenses.

Availability:

The AI Accelerated Edition of FmPro Migrator is available immediately, and includes up to 500K daily AI processing tokens and the conversion of up to 500 forms/reports/layouts into GUI conversion projects. [Token counts are unlimited when using Ollama hosted models with FmPro Migrator Custom DEV Edition or FmPro Migrator Site License Edition.]

FmPro Migrator is available in multiple editions for testing and production:

* FmPro Migrator AI Accelerated Trial Edition: This edition utilizes automated code conversion via public LLMs from supported vendors to create a Proof of Concept project. It is a single-user license.

* FmPro Migrator Custom Dev Trial Edition: This edition builds upon the AI Accelerated Trial Edition, enabling the use of local LLMs through Ollama within “air gapped” secure computing environments. It also includes all the features of the AI Accelerated Trial Edition. It is a single-user license.

* FmPro Migrator Site License Edition: This edition is optimized for high-performance server hardware that runs LLMs locally. FmPro Migrator software executes on each client machine, requesting code conversions from the server and retrieving the resulting code. This configuration ensures that the high-performance CPU/GPU hardware is accessible to the entire development team. It is a multi-user license, (Option: Preinstalled software/hardware configuration).

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, Visual FoxPro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6, COBOL and LiveCode developers. VFP Code Converter, converts FoxPro scripts into 50+ modern programming languages. FmPro Script Diff, compares FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2025 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of Claris - an Apple company. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

