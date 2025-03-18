Mar 18, 2025

Columbia, MS - March 11, 2025 - Fruity Chutes Inc., a global leader in drone parachute recovery systems, has partnered with High Energy Sports, Inc., a specialist in precision engineering and manufacturing, to provide scalable, high-quality parachute solutions for UAV manufacturers. This collaboration bridges the gap between innovation and large-scale production, ensuring reliable recovery systems for drones of all sizes

By combining Fruity Chutes' cutting-edge engineering with High Energy Sports' advanced manufacturing infrastructure in Mississippi, the partnership delivers end-to-end solutions from prototyping to full-scale production. Meeting the growing demand for dependable, U.S.-made drone safety systems.

"We're thrilled to work with High Energy Sports to offer drone manufacturers a complete recovery solution," said Gene Engelgau, CEO of Fruity Chutes. "This partnership ensures UAV companies can access high-performance parachute systems, made in the U.S., at the scale they need.”

The collaboration leverages state-of-the-art technologies, including laser cutting and rigorous testing protocols, while utilizing U.S.-sourced materials. These parachute recovery systems are designed for automatic deployment during emergencies, ensuring safe landings and compliance with industry safety standards, including Berry Compliance

“With our expertise in high-precision manufacturing, we are ready to meet the UAV industry's demand for scalable, reliable parachute systems," said Mike Berge, DOM at High Energy Sports. "Whether for small prototype batches or mass production, we deliver with efficiency and accuracy."

