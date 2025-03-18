Vermont Public Safety Communications Task Force invites feedback on new report

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

WATERBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, March 18, 2025) — The Vermont Public Safety Communications Task Force will host a virtual public meeting Thursday to discuss a report on the future of emergency communications in Vermont.

 

The online, 90-minute meeting begins at 6 p.m. March 20. Registration is open now by following this link.

 

The public meeting offers Vermonters an opportunity to provide input on the “Vermont Public Safety Communications System: Options & Plan Recommendations” report, which offers suggestions for improving how emergency calls are handled across the state. The report outlines potential changes to ensure the system is reliable, efficient and serves all Vermonters effectively.

 

The report is available online at this link.

 

Thursday’s public meeting is designed to hear feedback on the report, consider questions or areas the report did not address, and provide recommendations for next steps.

 

To learn more, download a copy of the report, and provide feedback even if you are unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, please visit https://dps.vermont.gov/committees-boards/communications.

 

