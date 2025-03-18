Statement on Moe v. Yost Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement in response to the 10th District Court of Appeals ruling in Moe v. Yost:

“This is a no brainer – we are appealing that decision and will seek an immediate stay. There is no way I’ll stop fighting to protect these unprotected children.

Ohio’s elected representatives properly passed legislation protecting children from irreversible chemical sex change procedures, and the trial court upheld the law. But now the 10th district court of appeals has just greenlighted these permanent medical interventions against minors.”

