Suspected Retail Thieves Nabbed by New Task Force

(KETTERING, Ohio) — The recent indictments of five suspected thieves mark the first success of a new Dayton-area task force created to thwart organized retail theft, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman announced today.

“The problem is much worse than petty theft – organized fraudsters are ripping off business for billions of dollars every year,” Yost said. “We’re standing up task forces across the state to address this blight and put the bad guys behind bars.”

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) Organized Retail Crime Task Force was formed under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and is led by the Kettering Police Department.

“The effects of organized retail theft on communities statewide are significant, and more resources need to be utilized to combat the problem,” Chief Protsman said. “That’s why we are proud to be partners in the TCSU Organized Retail Crime Task Force. The men and women of the task force have hit the ground running, as demonstrated by these recent indictments. This is only the beginning – we will continue to work diligently with public and private partners to address these crimes, which negatively impact everyone.”

The task force was established following the enactment of the Fight Organized Retail Crime and Empower Law Enforcement Act earlier this year. Among other things, the law, co-written by Yost’s office, authorizes the creation of law enforcement collaboratives to investigate organized retail theft – a crime that costs Ohio businesses upwards of $3 billion annually.

The TCSU Organized Retail Crime Task Force investigated two recent Dayton-area retail thefts which led to criminal indictments against five people:

, 39, of Columbus, was indicted on one count of organized retail theft, a third-degree felony, and two counts of theft, a fifth-degree felony, after a task force investigation revealed that he allegedly stole more than $7,500 of merchandise from a local business. Davison was concealing a tote full of stolen merchandise when agents arrested him on Sept. 29 outside the store. Authorities believe he may be responsible for thefts across Dayton, Columbus, Mansfield and Wooster. His alleged driver and accomplice, , 39, of Reynoldsburg, was indicted on one count of complicity to commit organized retail theft, a third-degree felony, and two counts of complicity to commit theft, a fifth-degree felony. Christopher Lee, 43, of Hamilton; Dathan McCurdy, 44, of Cincinnati; and DeMarco Turbolt, 42, of Cincinnati, were each indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Store security staff notified law enforcement of suspicious activity involving the trio after they were spotted bagging unpaid merchandise. Task force agents arrested the men and recovered more than $1,100 in merchandise stolen from the store. Items from other businesses were found as well.

In addition to the Kettering Police Department, the task force includes the Miamisburg Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Oakwood Public Safety Department, Germantown Police Department, West Carrollton Police Department, Springboro Police Department, Centerville Police Department, Miami Township Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The TCSU task force is the second such task force in the state. In June, Yost announced the first arrests made by the Northwest Ohio Regional Retail Crime Task Force.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

