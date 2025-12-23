Submit Release
Money and Anti-Theft Protection Available for Eligible Ohio Consumers Through Settlement With Hyundai and Kia

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio consumers who own or lease certain Hyundai or Kia vehicles may be eligible for compensation and free anti-theft protection as part of a multistate settlement announced by Attorney General Dave Yost.

Under the settlement, eligible consumers may receive:

  • Free installation of a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector for affected vehicles.
  • Restitution for certain expenses related to a theft or an attempted theft if a vehicle was stolen or targeted on or after April 29, 2025.
Consumers who qualify will receive notice from Hyundai or Kia and have one year after notice is sent to schedule the free installation at an authorized dealership.

Ohioans seeking compensation or more information about eligibility and how to file a claim should visit the appropriate website listed here:

