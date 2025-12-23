Money and Anti-Theft Protection Available for Eligible Ohio Consumers Through Settlement With Hyundai and Kia
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio consumers who own or lease certain Hyundai or Kia vehicles may be eligible for compensation and free anti-theft protection as part of a multistate settlement announced by Attorney General Dave Yost.
Under the settlement, eligible consumers may receive:
- Free installation of a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector for affected vehicles.
- Restitution for certain expenses related to a theft or an attempted theft if a vehicle was stolen or targeted on or after April 29, 2025.
Ohioans seeking compensation or more information about eligibility and how to file a claim should visit the appropriate website listed here:
