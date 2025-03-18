Kerensa Gulliver Wins Multiple Awards and Seeks 25 Women to Co-Author She Speaks Up

Award-Winning Author Empowers Women to Share Their Stories in Groundbreaking New Book

Success is a journey, and in order to make it, you must be willing to swim with the sharks and survive.” — Kerensa Gulliver

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author, speaker, and advocate Kerensa Gulliver continues to receive well-deserved recognition for her work in empowering women. She has just been named a Book Excellence Award Finalist in the Motivational category for her transformative memoir, It Didn’t Kill Me: How God Delivered Me from the Ashes of Divorce. This comes on the heels of her International Impact Book Award win, further cementing her status as a powerful voice in faith, healing, and resilience.Now, Kerensa is embarking on a mission to elevate the voices of women worldwide through her next project, She Speaks Up. She is seeking 25 women to co-author this groundbreaking book, which will highlight real-life stories of triumph over adversity, faith in action, and the power of speaking up.As part of her growing influence, Kerensa will travel to Tampa, Florida, on April 17, 2025, for a co-author book release and signing event alongside renowned entrepreneur Kevin Harrington (original Shark on Shark Tank) and other impactful leaders. This highly anticipated event will celebrate authors who are using their voices to inspire transformation, success, and purpose-driven leadership.Sharing her insights on faith and success, Kerensa states, “The key to success is being obedient to the Lord. Success is a journey, and in order to make it, you must be willing to swim with the sharks and survive. You must be willing to be obedient to God’s voice, move when He says move, stop when He says stop, and learn to trust Him through the process of success.” Kerensa’s publicist, Desirae L. Benson , adds, “Kerensa has a story of triumph, and many women can relate to her journey. I’m happy that she’s reaching the masses with her inspirational message.”Be One of the 25 Women to Co-Author She Speaks UpKerensa is actively seeking 25 women who have overcome life’s challenges and are ready to share their stories in She Speaks Up. This co-authored book will serve as a beacon of empowerment, inspiring women everywhere to step into their power and use their voices for change.To learn more about this opportunity, visit: https://www.gkerensa.com About Kerensa GulliverOriginally from Guyana, Kerensa is a survivor, single mother, and social worker with a passion for uplifting others. She holds a Bachelor’s and master’s in social work and has dedicated her life to helping women heal from trauma and step into their God-given strength. Through her writing, speaking engagements, and faith-driven message, she empowers others to break free from past pain and embrace their true purpose.Where to Buy It Didn’t Kill MeKerensa’s award-winning book, It Didn’t Kill Me, is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Media & Collaboration InquiriesFor interviews, collaborations, or additional information, please contact:DesiraeBBB@gmail.com### END ###

