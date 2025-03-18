JAG Students Make Their Own Luck Through Financial Literacy

Community volunteers engage in budgeting conversions with JAG Students. ACEE Board President Kris Anest and Board Members Julie Jakubek and Jason Koeller present JAG SMG Awards. JAG Students celebrating their participation in ACEE Programs at the CDC conference.

JAG students take control of their futures with financial literacy, proving success isn’t luck—it’s smart choices, planning, and real-world money skills.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona JAG (Jobs for Arizona’s Graduates) students know that success isn’t about luck —it’s about planning, preparation, and making smart financial choices. Thanks to a powerful partnership with the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE), these students are gaining the skills needed to take charge of their financial futures.On March 5, 2025, JAG Career Development Conference (CDC), ACEE hosted a 90-minute “Financial Fitness in Action” workshop, where students engaged one-on-one with community volunteers to learn budgeting strategies and how to plan for every dollar. One student shared their newfound understanding of the difference between saving and investing—an essential distinction for building long-term wealth. JAG students aren’t leaving their futures to chance. As JAG student Sasha put it, “Being an adult is hard, but if you have a budget and a plan, everything will work out.”For over four years, ACEE and JAG Arizona have collaborated to bring financial literacy education to more than 1,000 students statewide. This partnership ensures students don’t just understand their net pay but also total compensation when considering their first job offers. During the recent SIFMA Stock Market Game , students learned how to maximize employer retirement benefits like 401(k) matches and build diversified portfolios—real-world skills with lasting impact.And the results speak for themselves: 96% of JAG graduates go on to secure employment, enroll in higher education, enlist in the military, or pursue vocational training after high school. Financial literacy and career readiness are giving these students the tools to break cycles of economic hardship and build stronger communities.ACEE also supports JAG teachers with professional development and training, ensuring financial education is effectively integrated into classrooms. This dedication to empowering both educators and students earned ACEE the 2024 JAG IMPACT Award, recognizing its outstanding contributions to student success.Looking ahead, ACEE and JAG Arizona remain focused on providing real-world financial education, interactive learning, and workforce readiness initiatives. By equipping students with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions, they’re ensuring a brighter future—no four-leaf clovers required.JAG students aren’t waiting for luck to strike—they’re creating their own opportunities. With financial literacy as their foundation, they’re ready to succeed in work, life, and beyond.ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. www.azecon.org

