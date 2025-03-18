PromiCell Launches Investment Campaign to Advance Breakthrough Cell Therapy for Cancer

Invest in the future of cancer treatment. PromiCell is pioneering next-gen CAR T & TCR T therapies—now open for accredited investors. Learn more: https://www.investinpromicell.com

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PromiCell Launches Investment Campaign to Advance Breakthrough Cell Therapy for CancerBacked by exclusive partnerships with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (FH) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), PromiCell is Raising Capital to Advance Next-Generation CAR T and TCR T Therapies.PromiCell, a clinical-stage cellular immunotherapy company developing next-generation CAR T and TCR T cell therapies, has officially launched its accredited investor-only investment campaign to accelerate the development of transformative cancer treatments.The company has secured exclusive technology licenses from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and MSK. These partnerships enable PromiCell to accelerate clinical development, benefiting from world-class translational research, clinical trials, and cell processing expertise.Advancing a Diverse Clinical PipelinePromiCell’s pipeline includes STEAP 1 CAR T cells, HA-1 TCR T cells, and CD33 CAR T cells, designed to address multiple tumor indications. The company is focused on progressing its Phase 1 clinical trials for:• STEAP 1 CAR T therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer• HA-1 TCR T therapy for recurrent leukemiaAdditionally, PromiCell is leveraging platform technologies to develop:• STEAP 1 CAR T therapy for Ewing Sarcoma• IL-18 armored STEAP 1 CAR T therapy for metastatic prostate cancer• SAVVY/IL-18 armored CD33 CAR T therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML)“We are building a future where cancer therapies are more precise, durable, and accessible. By leveraging world-class partnerships and an exceptional leadership team, we aim to deliver next-generation immunotherapies that redefine oncology treatment.”– Dr. Miltiadis Sougioultzoglou, Chief Executive Officer, PromiCellTo drive its investment campaign, PromiCell has partnered with Growth Turbine , a leading biotech and private equity investment marketing agency. Growth Turbine specializes in accredited investor outreach and has helped raise capital for high-growth biotech and deep-tech startups.“PromiCell represents the kind of high-impact biotech opportunity that accredited investors seek. With world-class science, strong leadership, and a clear pathway to commercialization, this is a game-changing moment for immunotherapy.” – Varun Sharma, Director, GrowthTurbine.comThis offering is exclusively available to accredited investors who meet the eligibility requirements. Accredited investors interested in supporting PromiCell’s groundbreaking work can learn more about this investment opportunity and schedule an investor call.For more details, visit: https://www.investinpromicell.com About PromiCellFounded in 2022, PromiCell is a clinical-stage cellular immunotherapy company uniquely positioned to advance potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients. Through exclusive licensing agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and MSK, PromiCell is advancing the next generation of cellular immunotherapies.About Growth TurbineGrowth Turbine is a leading investor acquisition and capital-raising agency, helping innovative biotech, deep tech, and private equity firms raise capital through targeted investor marketing strategies. Growth Turbine specializes in Reg-D 506(c), Reg-A+, and Reg-CF fundraising initiatives.Media Contact:Website: www.promicell.com Email: anthony@promicell.comPhone: (305) 433 1287

Video from Dr. Daniyan, CSO of PromiCell, explaining their technologies.

