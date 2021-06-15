EVANANA activewear made from recycled fishnets aims to disrupt the fast fashion industry
Empowering women to be comfortable in their own bodies while wearing a sustainable activewear brand. Mindful of the planet and intentionally non-judgemental.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the new launch of their non-judgemental, eco-friendly activewear line that is made from recycled fishnets and ocean waste. Evanana activewear is ‘Made by Women, For Women’, and the makers of this line are passionate about comfort and sustainability. Uniquely representing the journey of a powerful and active woman, living her life with grace; Evanana prides themselves on their ability to capture the needs and wants of women in their clothing while being mindful of the earth.
Calling all fitness and outdoor enthusiasts who are on the hunt for sustainable and fashionable clothing! This empowering and eco-friendly activewear for women is a big hug from planet earth and a chance to wear something that makes a difference. Evanana is a premium activewear brand with functionality, integrity, and fashion. They use 100% regenerated nylon yarn derived from ocean wastes and fishnets- ethical business is top of mind.
Wise words from the Founder of Evanana, Joy: “It is rather astonishing to know the devastation the fashion industry leaves on the planet. Additionally, that synthetic microfiber pollution is washing up in our oceans at alarming rates, which means around 100,000 marine animals are killed each year by plastic waste, including microfibers. Those horrifying facts made me rethink my habit of purchasing fast fashion brands' clothing.” After moving to and falling in love with Australia and the beautiful blue ocean, it was then that Joy “realised it was time to lead the way on climate action”. – Born is Evanana.
Representing an untapped market in the clothing industry, Evanana has broken ground on this exciting sustainable activewear line made for women. The techno fabric is made of an ECONYL® regenerated Nylon. The fabric boasts excellent recovery power, with muscular compression aimed at decreasing the production of lactic acid -thus boosting a faster recovery of energy.
Evanana is about empowerment and the belief that all types of bodies are beautiful and powerful. Their company name has a beautiful meaning, with the perfect intention behind it:
“Eva” derived from a Hebrew name that means “life” or living one”;
The name “Nana” is internationally known and delivers a message of non-judgment. It can be used as “grace” in Hebrew, “spring greens” in Japanese, and “Lady” in Swahili.
Furthermore, they believe in serious, concrete, and a clear commitment to sustainability and are aware that more often than not, other clothing brands are made by planet-polluting plastic materials like polyester. Essentially, the basis behind the thought intention of Evanana is to stay deeply aware of the current situation of our oceans and the damage they endure daily. This company decided a radical change is necessary, and cohabiting with Nature in the best possible way while still providing comfort wear to the public is a possibility.
Evanana believes that resources need to be utilized effectively. This is why they are using ECONYL yarn as the main fabrics, a new polyamide yarn boasting the same features as virgin nylon in terms of performance and quality. The big benefit to this? NOT being produced with the use of non-renewable fossil raw materials. The yarn was derived from pre-and post-industrial waste such as discarded fishing nets, carpet fluff (the top part of Nylon carpets which have got to the end of their useful life), tulle, etc.
Evanana cares about each individual purchasing their activewear. Evanana cares about the planet. For more information about their eco-friendly product, check out their website: https://evanana-au.com/
