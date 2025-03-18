Inside Edition's Megan Alexander Set To Star In and Co-Produce Holiday movie “The Best Thing About Christmas"

Megan Alexander

Filming Begins in Late April in Knoxville for Heartfelt Christmas Musical Drama

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning journalist, actress and producer Megan Alexander is set to star in and co-produce the upcoming holiday musical drama “The Best Thing About Christmas.”The film, which begins production in late April in Knoxville, tells the moving story of a singer-songwriter who gets his big break later in life, leading his family to Nashville for a record deal. When tragedy strikes with the loss of his teenage daughter, the family must hold onto their faith to navigate grief and rediscover what truly matters.The film features Derek Hinckley as Dylan Hunt, the lead character, who also serves as executive producer, wrote the original music and plays the role of the struggling musician. Alexander portrays his wife, Kara Hunt, and co-wrote a song for the film alongside Hinckley."I was blown away by the story and original music of this film," Alexander said. "It’s very special and a movie families will love. I knew I had to be a part of it and can’t wait for the world to see it on the big screen."Alan Peterson will direct and co-produce the film, with Tyler Castleton serving as music supervisor. Tommy Blaze is also on board as a producer.“The Best Thing About Christmas” is scheduled for a late fall theatrical release, followed by a television debut.Connect with Megan Alexander:

