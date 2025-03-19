Top Equipment Providers Unite to Share Expertise in Natural Gas Measurement

MEA’s 2.5-day hands-on Measurement Excellence course is an expert-led training designed for industry professionals to master natural gas measurement.

Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned professional looking to sharpen your skills, this course offers invaluable insights that can be applied directly on the job.” — Stacey Bonine

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The natural gas industry's leading equipment providers are joining forces to deliver MEA Energy Association's (MEA) Measurement Excellence Training, a comprehensive 2.5-day hands-on technical course designed to equip industry professionals with vital skills in natural gas measurement. The training is April 22-24, 2025, in Bloomington, Minnesota, with a second session scheduled for October 28-30, 2025.Industry professionals seeking to elevate their expertise in natural gas measurement are encouraged to attend this dynamic training opportunity. The course offers a unique blend of classroom instruction and hands-on experience led by some of the industry’s top equipment providers."This course is designed for measurement technicians, meter shop apprentices, field and regulator maintenance crew members, and others responsible for natural gas measurement," explains Stacey Bonine, program services vice president at MEA.With a low student-to-instructor ratio of 10:1, attendees will receive personalized guidance from experienced industry professionals, ensuring a tailored and interactive learning experience.One of those industry professionals is Steve Blunier, supervising engineer at Ameren Illinois Company and member of the MEA Gas Measurement & Controls Committee. He will begin the course with an overview of measurement fundamentals. Over the following two days, industry experts from leading companies will deliver presentations and hands-on demonstrations, companies include:• Energy Economics, Inc.• Dresser Natural Gas Solutions• Nelson Technologies• Itron• RKA Applied• Sensus• Control Equipment Sales, Inc.Participants will gain comprehensive knowledge in key areas of natural gas measurement, including:• Fundamentals of Natural Gas Properties – Classroom sessions focused on essential measurement concepts.• Hands-On Equipment Experience – Practical learning with a variety of meter types, including turbo meters, diaphragm meters, rotary meters, turbine meters, and electronic volume correctors.• Safety Practices in Gas Measurement – Emphasis on safe handling and operational procedures.By the end of the course, attendees will be able to explain the physical properties of natural gas, disassemble and analyze turbo meters, measure gas flow accurately with multiple meter types, and utilize and apply electronic volume correctors effectively. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate of achievement to enhancing their professional development credentials.“Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned professional looking to sharpen your skills, this course offers invaluable insights that can be applied directly on the job,” says Bonine.Reserve Your SpotMEA’s Measurement Excellence Training is a sought-after opportunity for natural gas professionals eager to refine their skills and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.For registration details and additional information, visit MEAenergy.org/measurement-excellence About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.