Admiral Bill Owens Joins Prosperity for US Foundation Board of Directors

Admiral (Retired) William A. Owens, Board Member Prosperity for US Foundation David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Dr. Barry Poulson - Director, Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation

Renowned Military Leader and Business Executive to Support U.S. Prosperity Initiatives

Ensuring national security and prosperity for future generations requires constitutional limits to Congresses inflationary fiscal irresponsibility” — Bill Owens

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and ensuring American prosperity through state-level constitutional amendments, is pleased to announce that Admiral William A. Owens has joined its Board of Directors. A distinguished four-star U.S. Navy veteran, accomplished business executive, and thought leader, Admiral Owens brings a wealth of experience in leadership, national security, and strategic innovation to the organization.“We are honored to welcome Admiral Bill Owens to our Board of Directors,” said David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “His impressive career in military leadership, business strategy, and global economic engagement makes him a valuable asset to our mission of protecting property rights and curbing inflationary government spending.”Admiral Owens served as Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the second-highest ranking military officer in the United States, where he played a pivotal role in reshaping the military for the post-Cold War era. His leadership was instrumental in advancing high-grade commercial technology for defense applications and implementing the Revolution in Military Affairs (RMA), a transformative strategy for modern military operations. Owens also commanded the U.S. Sixth Fleet during Operation Desert Storm and held key roles in the Department of Defense.Beyond his military career, Admiral Owens has built an exceptional record in business and strategic advisory roles. He has served as Chairman and CEO of multiple major corporations, including CenturyLink Telecom, Teledesic LLC, and Eastern Airlines. Additionally, he has held board positions at Daimler, British American Tobacco, Nortel Networks, and Polycom, among others. As co-founder and executive chairman of Red Bison Advisory Group, he continues to foster international partnerships in key industries such as technology, real estate, and natural resources.“I am honored to join the Prosperity for US Foundation and contribute to its vital mission,” said Admiral Bill Owens. “Ensuring national security and prosperity for future generations requires constitutional limits to Congresses inflationary fiscal irresponsibility. I look forward to working with the Foundation to empower the states to draft and the people to ratify fiscally responsible U.S Amendments.”Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation, emphasized the significance of Admiral Owens’ appointment. “Admiral Owens brings unparalleled experience in leadership, governance, and strategic innovation. His expertise will greatly enhance our ability to advocate for policies that promote financial opportunity and responsible governance.”The Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) status pending) committed to building a national, state-focused movement to restore and ensure American prosperity. Its core mission is to enact state constitutional amendments that enforce protections for real and intellectual private property owners, cap property taxes, and limit federal state and local spending and taxation to the people’s ability to pay. The Foundation works through grassroots engagement, policy advocacy, and strategic partnerships to promote economic freedom and financial opportunity for all Americans. For more information, visit www.prosperityforus.foundation and follow on X at @Prosperity_4_US.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.