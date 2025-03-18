Explore, Discover, and Record the Natural World with the Little Monsters Universe Nature Journal

LMU Children's Nature Journal and Educator's Handbook Tina Salmanowitz, Author and Owner of Little Monsters Universe

This Nature Journal Inspires Little Scientists (Grades 1–5) to Connect with Nature Through Hands-On Exploration

BOONTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspire curiosity and active learning with the release of Nature Journal: A Personal Record of Discovery in the Natural World and Educator’s Handbook: Explore, Discover, and Record the Natural World by Tina Salmanowitz.Designed for children in grades 1–5, these engaging resources offer a structured approach to exploring and documenting the wonders of nature through 40 interactive activities that foster observation, creativity, and scientific thinking. Named a top STEM/STEAM educational website on Homeschool.com, Little Monsters Universe is releasing this highly anticipated educational series via Amazon on March 20, 2025.A Journal for Every Young ExplorerThe Nature Journal for children provides an interactive way for kids to engage with their surroundings, sketch, take notes, and build essential observation skills. With sections on nature journaling fundamentals, field sketching, and recording scientific information, this journal encourages exploration and deep connection with the natural world.A necessary companion to the childrens' journal, the Nature Journal Educator’s Handbook serves as a guide for parents and educators, offering step-by-step instructions and tips to support structured outdoor learning. Whether in a homeschool environment, traditional classroom, or on family nature walks, this handbook ensures a seamless and enriching experience for young learners.Readers can get a sneak peek of the journal with a free sample activity that provides an exciting glimpse into the interactive and educational exercises included in the full version. Visit our site to receive the free chapter About the Author:A passionate educator and mother, Tina Salmanowitz founded Little Monsters Universe to provide science-based educational resources to homeschooling families. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus on science education. When she isn’t teaching, you can find her traveling, snowboarding, hiking, and trying new things with her family, like growing their own food in a greenhouse.About Little Monsters Universe - Where Little Scientists Are Made:At LMU, we spark curiosity and discovery by making at-home learning a fun, hands-on experience. We empower kids—whether in a homeschool setting or as part of their everyday learning—to become little scientists who explore boldly, experiment freely, and see the world with fresh eyes. Our innovative, award-winning programs for elementary-aged children include engaging science units, mini-modules, and immersive virtual classes that bring nature and scientific exploration to your doorstep. Every lesson is designed to ignite critical thinking and build a lifelong passion for learning.Book Details:Author: Tina SalmanowitzPublisher: Little Monsters UniverseRelease Date: March 1, 2025Format: PaperbackTitle for educator’s version: Nature Journal Educator’s HandbookISBN: 979-8302410283Price: $27.99Title for children’s version: Nature JournalISBN: 979-8218570286Price: $10.99Advance praise:"As a new-to-homeschool parent, I love this nature journal. I have 2 kids, and I can easily use these books for both ages. The educator's handbook can also be used more than once when my children are ready for the next grade level. I appreciate that it is very easy to follow as a parent without a teaching background. I notice, not only are they learning about science, nature, and critical thinking, they are also being creative, adding a bit of art to each lesson. Perfect for all types of learners. I am very excited to continue this journey. Thank you!"— Alyssa N., Homeschooling MomMedia Inquiries:Tina Salmanowitztina@littlemonstersuniverse.com

About Little Monsters Universe

