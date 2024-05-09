Submit Release
Exciting New Book Release: "An MFA For Your MBA" Offers a Unique Approach to Business Communication

The cover of AN MFA For Your MBA, by Phillip Scott Mandel

AN MFA For Your MBA, by Phillip Scott Mandel

Revolutionizing professional communication through creative writing principles and bridging the gap between business acumen and creativity.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillip Scott Mandel, renowned author and business communication expert, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his latest book, AN MFA FOR YOUR MBA. Published by Atmosphere Press, this highly anticipated book will hit shelves on May 14, 2024, and promises to revolutionize the way professionals approach communication in the business world.

In An MFA For Your MBA, award-winning writer, editor, and ad exec Phillip Scott Mandel offers authoritative instructions on improving writing skills by combining the creative spark of fine arts with the strategic thinking of business management. From the magic of metaphors to eliminating uninspired clichés, this book provides tips on keeping readers engaged and absorbing criticism, offers many writing exercises to get in a lot of practice, and outlines why, from the personal to the political, it all really, really matters.

Business writing is filled with jargon, cliché, and nauseating "work-speak." Words such as "rock star," ninja," "zig-zag," and "synergy" ruin a lot of otherwise fine communication. Many emails have boring, confusing, and weak writing. More and more often, people encounter mindless and enervating "content," much of which is generated by content mills or AI. This book uses lessons from the writing workshop as well as fun and practical writing exercises to fix that. It aims to help people think more deeply and become better, more creative communicators in business and in life.

About the Author:
Phillip Scott Mandel has 20+ years of experience in marketing and holds an MFA in Fiction from Texas State University, as well as an MA in Literature from NYU. His award-winning work includes fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and playwriting and has been featured in many literary journals and anthologies. He’s originally from New York, and now lives in Austin Texas, where runs Mandel Marketing and is the founder and managing editor of the literary magazine, Abandon Journal.

Book Details:
Title: An MFA For Your MBA
Author: Phillip Scott Mandel
Publisher: Atmosphere Press
Release Date: May 14, 2024
ISBN: 979-8891321236
Format: Paperback / eBook
Price: 19.99

Advance Praise for "An MFA For Your MBA":
“Not just a book; it’s a movement.” – CEO Weekly (March 21, 2024)

Media Inquiries:
For interview requests, review copies, or additional information, please contact Chiara Stock at chiara@mandelmarketing.com or (737) 334-7213.

Chiara Stock
Mandel Marketing
+1 512-655-9179
