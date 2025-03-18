MDC March 25 virtual program offers tips on cooking fish

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Part of the enjoyment of fishing is being able to provide a meal for the dinner table.

People who want to learn more about how to turn the fish they’ve caught at area lakes and streams into tasty table fare should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Pond to Plate: Fish Cooking: Equipment Needed.” This free online event will be from noon-12:30 p.m. on March 25. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. At this event, MDC Office Supervisor Tim Smith will talk about the equipment needed for frying, grilling, and other fish preparation methods. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205821

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.