Innovative Helps Broward Health Reach Epic Project Success

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Consulting Group, a healthcare IT consulting firm that delivers flexible solutions and next-level service, today announced the completion of an Epic implementation for Broward Health , one of the nation’s 10 largest health systems.Go-live took place on November 2, 2024, with training, optimization, and ongoing support.Broward switched to Epic to improve care collaboration among healthcare providers as well as to launch MyChart, which gives patients direct access to their health information.Innovative’s Epic engagement team helped with functions spanning clinical executive oversight; project management; application testing and integration; training and more. Innovative’s engagement began in 2023 and continues in a variety of post-live roles and projects.Despite the complexity of the implementation, the project was a success. “Our professional services delivered exceptional results across every impacted area,” says Rachel Reiter, VP of client success at Innovative. “This was a complex transition that involved support staff, doctors and nurses, and, ultimately, patients. Add to that the size of Broward Health, which has 11,000 team members, five hospitals and nearly 30 urgent care and outpatient settings. To that end, we were committed to getting it right for all the stakeholders.”Broward, which recently announced 2025 as their year of innovation, believes Epic will position the system well for that effort. In the near term, Broward Health plans to leverage Epic for innovation, particularly AI.“The combined Innovative/Broward team did an exceptional job, and we are very proud of the hard work and steadfast dedication to Broward’s success,” says Marc Hirshfield, managing partner at Innovative. “The combination of our strong consultants and our client success leadership helped make this happen.”Innovative has a history of helping both large and small care providers. In Broward’s case, Innovative supplied more than 60 consultants, available 24/7, to onboard users to the new system and document progress.About InnovativeInnovative is a healthcare IT consulting company, operating for more than 20 years and offering strategic solutions such as application rationalization and AI readiness review ; managed services; and professional services to more than 400 clients. They are known for next-level service, flexible levels of support, and an agile approach in terms of systems breadth and support.About Broward HealthBroward Health, founded in 1938 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks among the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the United States. Nationally recognized for its focus on high-quality care for the residents of Broward County and beyond, Broward Health boasts five hospitals, two trauma centers, a dynamic academic partnership with Florida Atlantic University, was the county’s first statutory teaching hospital and has an ever-growing graduate medical education program. It includes more than 50 health centers and physician practices covering virtually every healthcare specialty.For further information, contact:Melissa Urbanski – Partner, The Cypress Group, marketing@innovativecg.com# # #

