Zach Provost Named Manager of Technology Solutions for Innovative Consulting Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Consulting Group, a healthcare IT consulting firm that delivers flexible solutions and next-level service, today announced the appointment of Zach Provost as its manager of technology solutions.
“Zach brings a solid background in healthcare information technology product development and an excellent ability to work with both development teams and client stakeholders,” says Dave Dyell, managing partner for Innovative. “Because we have worked together in the past, we know Zach is comfortable with our flexible approach and client-centered focus.”
Provost previously served as senior technical product manager at Millennia and held product positions at Jellyfish Health before it was purchased by Millennia. He is a Certified Scrum Product Owner with experience in Agile methodologies, Jira, Confluence, and others.
Healthcare technology is evolving so fast that it has become a critical success factor for healthcare operations. “Innovative has the broad and deep services to help healthcare organizations effectively leverage technology,” Provost says. “In addition, we have the project management skills, technical knowledge, and healthcare experience to align with our clients’ objectives to help ensure positive results.”
In his new role, Provost will be spearheading the development and expansion of Innovative’s service offerings. His responsibilities include leading the entire solution development lifecycle (from defining and prioritizing solution features to integrating stakeholder feedback) to ensure Innovative’s solutions meet the highest standards of functionality and user satisfaction.
Provost will also be pivotal in enhancing project management methodologies, utilizing his strong background in Agile and Scrum principles to optimize workflows and project outcomes. His leadership will be crucial in fostering collaboration across cross-functional teams, developing detailed solution roadmaps, and supporting sales and marketing efforts through strategic client interactions.
About Innovative Consulting Group
Having served more than 400 health systems to date, Innovative’s services include consulting, project management, managed services, and education solutions that help healthcare systems get the most from their IT investments.
For further information, contact:
Melissa Urbanski – Partner, The Cypress Group, melissa@growwithcypress.com
