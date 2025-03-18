Robbins Sports Surfaces Empowers Universities to Achieve NCAA DI Men’s Basketball Championship Dreams

Duke Cameron Arena UK Rupp Arena Michigan St. Practice Court Auburn Arena

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the excitement of NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament tips off, the path to victory for many of the 68 tournament teams has been paved on Robbins Sports Surfaces. Robbins’ premium sports flooring systems serve as the foundation for elite competition all season long, supporting teams in their home arenas and practice facilities.This year, 31 of the 68 teams competing in the tournament rely on Robbins flooring for their home courts (including practice courts) that help train and prepare athletes at the highest level. Designed with athlete performance and safety in mind, Robbins courts provide unmatched durability, shock absorption and biomechanical benefits that enhance play while reducing the risk of injury. Several of the higher seeded teams in the tournament rely on Robbins at home, such as Auburn, Duke, Michigan State, St. John’s, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Kentucky.For decades, Robbins has been the trusted choice for both professional and college athletics programs across the country, equipping championship-winning teams with courts engineered to maximize player performance and minimize wear and tear on their bodies. From preseason practice to the final buzzer of the regular season, Robbins courts are an essential part of every team’s journey.“College basketball tournaments in March are known across the nation as one of the most thrilling events in sports, and we’re proud to support so many of the teams competing this year,” said John Ficks, Global Sales and Marketing Manager for Robbins Sports Surfaces. “While the tournament shines the spotlight on these incredible athletes, their success is built behind the scenes, through their training and regular season games played at their home courts, many of which trust Robbins flooring.”Robbins courts are a source of hometown pride in the communities of White Lake, Wisconsin, and Ishpeming, Michigan where they are sourced and produced. Here, employees eagerly anticipate the tournament each year to see which teams they have supported in their championship journey.As the tournament unfolds and the competition heats up, Robbins wishes all athletes the best of luck in their pursuit of hoisting the championship trophy.To learn more about Robbins Sports Surfaces and how its courts help elevate performance at every level, visit https:// www.robbinsfloor.com /why-robbins/About Robbins Sports SurfacesEstablished as a flooring installation company in 1894, Robbins manufactures high-performance maple and synthetic flooring systems for sports and performing arts venues that can be found in 70 countries. Robbins’ flooring systems are used by National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) professional teams; National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) programs; and thousands of school, college, university, and recreational facilities across the United States, Canada and the world. Robbins has been celebrated as a true game-changer in the sport industry. They lead the way with remarkable new, first-to-market, flooring innovations that are changing the way the same is played. www.robbinsfloor.com

