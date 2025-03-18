Patelco Credit Union names Chief Risk Officer

Mani will play a pivotal role in helping us strengthen our risk management framework and safeguard the long-term success of our organization.” — Erin Mendez, CEO & President, Patelco Credit Union

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union has named Mani Massoomi to be its Chief Risk Officer (CRO), a role that will help strengthen Patelco’s risk management capabilities and safeguard its members.As CRO, Mani brings a wealth of experience and expertise in creating, leading, and strategically positioning Enterprise Risk Management, Operational Risk, Information Security, IT Risk Management, and Data Analytics functions, and will bring a deep understanding of the complexities that shape our industry. Mani has most recently been the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and prior to that, he was the Head of Operational and Enterprise Risk at SoFi. His depth of experience includes leading operational functions of enterprise risk management, operational risk, information security, IT risk manager and data analytics.“Mani will play a pivotal role in helping us strengthen our risk management framework and safeguard the long-term success of our organization,” said CEO & President, Erin Mendez.“His expertise will be invaluable in ensuring that we proactively address emerging risks and seize new opportunities with confidence. We are thrilled to have Mani onboard to establish a new Risk function for Patelco.”“Patelco’s dedication to its mission and protecting its members is a foundation on which I can build strong risk management practices,” Massoomi said. “I am humbled and honored to join such a great organization and help embolden Patelco’s Risk Management framework.”As Patelco’s CRO, Massoomi will serve as Liaison to the Cyber Security Committee along with the Audit and Risk Committee. He will head the Credit Risk Committee and serve on Asset-Liability Committee (ALCO), the Commercial Lending Committee, and the Ethics Committee.About Patelco Credit UnionPatelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives by offering personalized solutions, advice and expertise. The company was founded in 1936 with $500 by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company employees and is based in Dublin, Ca. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/.

