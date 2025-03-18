THE EAGLEMANIACS TO HEADLINE THE FIRST HORIZON BANK ENCORE ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ST. JUDE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL NASHVILLE

THE 25TH RUNNING OF THE RACE TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, APRIL 26, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating 25 Years Running, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Nashville announced today that Nashville music group, The Eaglemaniacs , will be the 2025 First Horizon Bank Encore Entertainment for the post-race concert. The concert will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:30 a.m.-Noon at the finish line stage located outside of Nissan Stadium.The 2025 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, taking place on April 26-27, offers distances for everyone including a 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCKevent. Registration is open and participants can register by visiting www.runrocknroll.com/nashville The Eaglemaniacs have quickly become one of the most popular bands to regularly perform in the Nashville area. This group of exceptionally talented veteran studio musicians and singers can boast of discographies that total into the 100's of millions of copies sold by multiple artists. It was their love for the iconic and timeless music of the Eagles that brought this group of remarkable musicians together to form "The Eaglemaniacs".“The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series uniquely unites the amazing music community with fitness enthusiasts, and we’re excited to have The Eaglemaniacs perform for our participants, family, and friends, as well as those in the area that want to have a good time," states Brandt Bernat, Regional Director for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series.Known for its lively race atmosphere and celebratory finish line concerts filled with Nashville spirit, the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event will combine live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Nashville’s historic and natural beauty. Nashville has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to have a good time. Participants will experience everything that Music City has to offer, including a legendary running tour of Nashville’s most famous locations such as Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12 South, Nissan Stadium and much more.For more information on the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event, please visit www.runrocknroll.com/nashville . Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series media inquiries may be directed to press@runrocknroll.com.About St. Jude Children’s Research HospitalSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.About Rock ‘n’ Roll Running SeriesEstablished in 1998, the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series’ simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music, and community, race weekends kick off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information, and much more. Events culminate with an Encore Entertainment experience featuring eclectic musical artists from a variety of genres. With a goal of helping participants find the Beat in Their Feet™, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series features a Finish Line festival with entertainment including live bands, DJs, dance zones photo ops, food trucks and more! Further information about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com . Follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series, IRONKIDS, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf, UTMBWorld Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance Runs™ by UTMB, Tarawera Ultra-Trail™ by UTMBand Ultra-Trail Australia™ by UTMB, Epic Series™ mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world, providing participants the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business, and Orkila Capital, a growth equity firm focused on building great brands. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.