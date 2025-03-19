Compassion Beyond Borders: LIFE Extends Ramadan Relief to 39 Nations

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramadan is a month of generosity, compassion, and unity, where charity becomes a cornerstone of daily life. One of the most cherished traditions during this month is distributing food and aid to those in need. The wealthy and fortunate take it upon themselves to support the less privileged, ensuring that no one goes hungry as they break their fast. Communities come together to share meals, fostering a deep sense of love, solidarity, and cooperation. Families and organizations arrange food gatherings where rich and poor sit side by side, breaking bread as equals.

This collective spirit of giving alleviates hardship and strengthens bonds between people, reminding everyone of the importance of empathy, kindness, and shared humanity. Through these acts of charity, Ramadan becomes a time of spiritual and social renewal, reinforcing the values of generosity and unity extending beyond the month.

During this Ramadan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) reaffirms its commitment to global humanitarian aid by distributing carefully prepared food baskets and warm meals to hundreds of thousands of families across 39 countries. This initiative alleviates the hardships faced by those in financial distress and fosters a sense of unity and community during the holy month. Recognizing cultural differences, LIFE tailors its support to local traditions, providing food baskets for families who prefer to break their fast at home and offering hot meals for those who gather with their communities.

“In such moments, we often emphasize how charity transforms recipients' lives, but it also profoundly impacts donors,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE. “Fulfilling their responsibility and witnessing the gratitude of those they help brings a deep sense of fulfillment, shaping them in meaningful ways,” he continued.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA, LIFE is a global humanitarian organization committed to delivering aid regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. As a registered 501©(3) non-profit with Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council, LIFE continues to serve as a beacon of hope for communities around the world.

Compassion Beyond Borders: LIFE Extends Ramadan Relief to 39 Nations

About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $623.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 60 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

