More Soccer - Less Screen Time

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) successfully concluded its -FREE- Spring Break Soccer Camp , providing youth female athletes with an opportunity to train, compete, and have fun—all while significantly reducing screen time during their school break. The free camp offered a structured and engaging alternative to digital distractions, emphasizing skill development, teamwork, and an active lifestyle.With 30 participants, each attending six hours per day over four days, the camp resulted in a collective 720 hours of screen-free activity. At a time when excessive screen exposure is linked to decreased physical activity and social interaction, NSA provided a dynamic and supportive environment where girls could immerse themselves in soccer, form meaningful connections with teammates and coaches, and stay active in a positive setting.“Our goal was to create a training experience that also allowed players to have fun and build confidence,” said Martin McHunu, Director of Coaching at Naples Soccer Academy. “In today’s world, kids spend a significant amount of time on screens. This camp gave them a chance to disconnect from devices and engage in the sport they love while learning valuable life skills.”Beyond technical training and game play, the camp focused on teamwork, leadership, and personal growth, ensuring that every participant left with renewed motivation and confidence on and off the pitch.NSA’s Executive Director, Jason Gruner, praised the dedication of the staff and volunteers, saying, “It was a long week of 5 a.m. start times for our team to ensure everything was set up properly for the girls, but it was absolutely worth it. Seeing their growth and excitement each day made all the effort worthwhile.”Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) (EIN: 99-2663889) is a club-neutral 501(c)3 non-profit, dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction led by collegiate and professional athleteswith a mission to empower youth female athletes both on and off the pitch.

