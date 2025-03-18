ONE-MAN SHOW CONFIDENCE MATTERS! STARRING DW STARR TO PREMIERE MARCH 22nd IN ORLANDO

DW STARR AS CONFIDENCE CRUSADER

CONFIDENCE MATTERS! is an interactive, fun, energetic, and mind expanding theatrical play written especially for youth to teach them how to be more confident.

Youth in this country are experiencing a crisis with self-esteem. This stage show teaches them how to be more confident and improve the quality of their life.” — DW Starr

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA ADVISORYWHAT: CONFIDENCE MATTERS ! is a one-man show for youth (ages 14-21) that teaches confidence and self-esteem.WHO: Show stars performer. transformational professional speaker DW Starr who portrays superhero Confidence Crusader . Starr is the author of several books including “Be Self-Confident, Anytime, Anywhere, and with Anyone.”WHERE: Orlando Family Stage, Black Box theater located at 1001 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FLWHEN: Show premieres on Saturday, March 22nd at 5 pm, ESTSeats are complimentary to youth, parents or guardians on a first come, first serve basis. To register either a youth or adult go to https://form.jotform.com/250625902640149

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.