CONFIDENCE MATTERS! ONE-MAN SHOW STARRING DW STARR PREMIERES MARCH 22ND AT ORLANDO FAMILY STAGE

CONFIDENCE MATTERS! is an interactive, fun, energetic, and mind expanding theatrical show written especially for youth featuring superhero Confidence Crusader.

I birthed this one-man show portraying Confidence Crusader because youth in this country are experiencing a crisis with self-esteem and need to be more confident about the quality of their life.”
— DW Starr
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONFIDENCE MATTERS! is a one-man show written and performed by transformational professional speaker and performer DW Starr from Boynton Beach, Florida who portrays superhero Confidence Crusader will premiere on Saturday, March 22nd at the Orlando Family Stage in Orlando, Florida.

Interactive, fun, energetic, and mind expanding theatrical show, Confidence Matters! is written especially for youth. In the role of Confidence Crusader, DW Starr inspires the audience to discover their hidden superpower to gain self-worth. He also guides them on a journey to look at their “inner movie” and how it influences the way they think, speak, and act with themselves and others around them. Revealing a secret formula for confidence and success, DW as Confidence Crusader teaches and inspires audiences to make a shift so they leave the theatre with the knowledge and personal tools to reach their dreams and goals.

“I birthed this one-man show portraying Confidence Crusader because youth in this country are experiencing a crisis with self-esteem and need to be more confident about the quality of their life,” said DW Starr.

CONFIDENCE MATTERS! is a limited engagement on March 22nd at 5 pm at the Orlando Family Stage located at 1001 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL. Seats are complimentary and available on a first come, first serve basis. To register a youth or adult go to https://form.jotform.com/250625902640149

DW Starr is the author of several books including: "Be Self-Confident: Anywhere, Anytime, and With Anyone."

