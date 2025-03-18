Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/10/25-3/14/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, March 10
11:00 am: Speak to Government students
Location: Ensign College
Tuesday, March 11
10:00 am: Division Director monthly meeting
Location: Heber M. Wells building
1:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General
Wednesday, March 12
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General
1:15 pm: Meeting with Governor Cox
Location: Utah State Capitol
3:00 pm: Legal briefing
Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General
Thursday, March 13
11:00 am: Agency meeting
Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General
1:00 pm: Division Director interviews
Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General
Friday, March 14
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
