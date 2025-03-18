Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 3/10/25-3/14/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, March 10 11:00 am: Speak to Government students Location: Ensign College Tuesday, March 11 10:00 am: Division Director monthly meeting Location: Heber M. Wells building 1:00 pm: Legal briefing Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Legal briefing Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General Wednesday, March 12 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General 1:15 pm: Meeting with Governor Cox Location: Utah State Capitol 3:00 pm: Legal briefing Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General Thursday, March 13 11:00 am: Agency meeting Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General 1:00 pm: Division Director interviews Location: State Capitol, Office of the Attorney General Friday, March 14 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

