March 18, 2025 Senator Bong Go statistically tied for the top spot in Tangere survey Senator Christopher "Bong" Go remains a formidable force in the 2025 senatorial race, with the latest Tangere pre-election survey conducted from March 11 to 14 placing him in a statistical tie at the top spot with 54% voter preference. The Tangere survey results for March is a validation of the high rankings that Go received in other surveys conducted a month prior. It comes alongside another strong showing in the latest OCTA Research poll, where Go ranked second with 62% voter preference. Conducted from February 22 to 28, the survey reflects Go's continued appeal, particularly among Filipinos who have benefited from his efforts in healthcare, public assistance, and disaster response. Aside from Tangere and OCTA, Go also topped the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from February 20 to 26, where he garnered 58.1% support--his highest rating yet in the 2025 campaign cycle. This marked a notable jump from his 50.4% rating in January, where he was ranked second or third. Meanwhile, Social Weather Stations (SWS) recorded a steady climb in Go's rankings, with its February 15 to 19 survey placing him second with 38% voter preference. This was an improvement from his third-to-fourth place standing in January (37%) and December 2024 (32%). The results reinforce his enduring approval among Filipinos and highlights public recognition of his long-standing commitment to his compassionate brand of public service. Go expressed gratitude to the people for their continued trust, emphasizing that the strong survey numbers are a reminder to further intensify his efforts of serving the people to the best of his abilities. "Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa patuloy na suporta at tiwala na ibinibigay ninyo sa akin. Ang mas mahalaga para sa akin ay ang tunay na paglilingkod sa taumbayan," Go said. "Uunahin ko ang interes ng bayan, uunahin ko ang kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino, at magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!," he reiterated.

