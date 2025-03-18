Submit Release
MDC headquarters in Jefferson City closed March 18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Commission Headquarters main building in Jefferson City at 2901 W. Truman Blvd. will be closed today, March 18, due to a power outage related to renovation activities on the campus. The closure is expected to only last one day while power is returned to the facility. Operations at the Conservation Employees Credit Union will not be affected by this closure.

