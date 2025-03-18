OCM Gold Fund Wins Multiple LSEG Lipper Awards for 5th Consecutive Year

OCM Gold Fund Designated “Best Precious Metals Equity Fund” by LSEG Lipper 2025 for 5 & 10 year periods.

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orrell Capital Management (OCM) announced today that the OCM Gold Fund, Atlas Class (ticker: OCMAX) has received the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the United States for “Best Precious Metals Equity Fund” over two measurement categories, the five-year and ten-year periods ending November 30, 2024[i].“We are proud to receive the distinguished 2025 LSEG Lipper Award for the OCM Gold Fund.” said Greg Orrell, President, and Senior Portfolio Manager of OCM. “Being recognized for the sixth consecutive year across the 10-year period and the fifth consecutive year across the 5- year period is not only a testament to the performance of the fund versus its peers over multiple time periods awarded but is also continued confirmation of our investment process rooted in our experience and singular focus on the precious metals equity space.”This year’s awards add to OCM’s recent recognition from LSEG Lipper, as the fund has received the 10-year award for the sixth consecutive year and the 5-year award for the 5th consecutive year. OCM earned “Best Precious Metal Equity Fund” over the 3-year period in 2019, 2020, and 2021.Important DisclosuresInvestors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the OCM Gold Fund. This and other important information about a Fund are contained in a Fund’s Prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-800-779-4681. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.The Fund invests in gold and other precious metals, which involves additional risks, such as the possibility for substantial price fluctuations over a short period of time and may be affected by unpredictable international monetary and political developments such as currency devaluations or revaluations, economic and social conditions within a country, trade imbalances, or trade or currency restrictions between countries. The prices of gold and other precious metals may decline versus the dollar, which would adversely affect the market prices of the securities of gold and precious metals producers. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. Prospective investors who are uncomfortable with an investment that will fluctuate in value should not invest in the Fund.OCM Gold Fund: Advisors Class Best Fund out of 17 eligible investment companies for the three and five-year periods and 15 eligible investment companies for the ten-year periods ending 11/31/2024 based on consistent annualized total returns.The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk adjusted performance measure calculated over 36,60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information see lipperfundawards.com Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.Past performance is no guarantee of future resultsThere is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. The prices of securities of gold and precious metals producers have been subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredictable international monetary and political developments, such as currency devaluations or revaluations, economic and social conditions within a country, trade imbalances, or trade or currency restrictions between countries. Because the Fund concentrates its investments in the gold mining industry, a development adversely affecting that industry (for example, changes in the mining laws which increase production costs) would have a greater adverse effect on the Fund than it would if the Fund invested in a number of different industries.

