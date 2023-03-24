OCM Gold Fund Wins Multiple Refinitv Lipper Awards for 4th Consecutive Year

OCM Gold Fund Designated “Best Precious Metals Equity Fund” by Refinitv Lipper 2023 for 5 & 10 year periods.
OCM Gold Fund (MUTF:OCMAX)
LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orrell Capital Management (OCM) announced today that the OCM Gold Fund, Advisors Class (ticker: OCMAX) has received the 2023 Lipper Fund Award in the United Stated from Refinitiv for “Best Precious Metals Equity Fund” over two measurement categories, the, five, and ten-year periods ending November 30, 2022[i].
“A Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award has lasting value and focuses the investment world on top funds.They reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of performance,” said Robert Jenkins, Head of Global Research, Refinitiv Lipper. For more than three decades, these awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.
“We are proud to receive the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Award for the OCM Gold Fund.” said Greg Orrell, President, and Senior Portfolio Manager of OCM. “Being recognized for the fourth consecutive year across the 10-year period and the third consecutive year across the 5-year period is not only a testament to the performance of the fund versus its peers over several time periods awarded but is also confirmation of our investment process rooted in our experience and singular focus on the precious metals equity space.”
“Elevated inflation rates along with instability in the banking sector are symptomatic of the negative consequences from 20 years of extraordinary monetary policies currently manifesting in the economy, in our opinion. The highest level of gold purchases by central banks since 1967 is also telling in our view that gold’s monetary attributes are set to gain appreciation by another generation as high global debt levels challenge monetary authorities to maintain the purchasing power of fiat currencies. The current level of risk for investors reinforces OCM’s long-held view that owning gold related assets is an important component of a well-diversified investment portfolio” added Mr. Orrell.
About Orrell Capital Management:
For more than 20 years, Orrell Capital Management (OCM) has been providing investors specialized active investment management in precious metals equities. OCM has a strong belief and understanding in gold’s monetary attributes and seeks to deliver investment performance through a disciplined approach utilizing our in-depth knowledge of gold’s monetary attributes and the precious metals mining industry.
About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards:
The highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms for more than 30 years and in more than 17 countries that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk -adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds.
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION
[i] OCM Gold Fund: Advisors Class Best Fund out of 17 eligible investment companies for the three and five-year periods and 15 eligible investment companies for the ten-year periods ending 11/31/2022 based on consistent annualized total returns. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.
The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk adjusted performance measure calculated over 36,60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.
Please carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Please refer to the Prospectus for important information about the investment company including investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses, which should be considered carefully before investing.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. The prices of securities of gold and precious metals producers have been subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredictable international monetary and political developments, such as currency devaluations or revaluations, economic and social conditions within a country, trade imbalances, or trade or currency restrictions between countries. The prices of gold and other precious metals may decline versus the dollar, which would adversely affect the market prices of the securities of gold and precious metals producers. Because the Fund concentrates its investments in the gold mining industry, a development adversely affecting that industry (for example, changes in the mining laws which increase production costs) would have a greater adverse effect on the Fund than it would if the Fund invested in a number of different industries.
OCM Gold Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC Member FINRA/SIPC Orrell Capital Management, Inc. and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated entities.
