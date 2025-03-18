Vault 85 Offers a Unique, Private Space for Collectibles

Vault 85, a new commercial development consisting of 30 luxury flex spaces located on the 16th fairway of the Golf Club at Inverness.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Vault 85, a new commercial development consisting of 30 luxury flex spaces located on the 16th fairway of the Golf Club at Inverness announces pre-sales of the units, perfect for collectors seeking space for their passions. More than just secure stor-age; it's a versatile space that is adaptable to showcase prized possessions such as collectible cars, wine, and art. Kristin Michas and Jamie Michas of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) are representing Vault 85, which is located at 85 Inverness Place North, Englewood, Colo-rado, and is being developed by Bancroft Capital.

This unique storage location offers versatile use for personal and communal engagement, with units starting in the $800,000’s. Projected sales volume for the development is $27 million. Buyers will have the flexibility to create a private sanctuary designed to elevate their lifestyle. Units can be transformed into a sophisticated office, den, lounge, or even a captivating exhibi-tion space for creative pursuits. Some of the units have the flexibility to be combined into one large space, doubling the square footage to approximately 3,200 square feet or more.

“We're thrilled to unveil a revolutionary new luxury storage experience. Unlike traditional stor-age solutions, Vault 85 is a meticulously designed, prime location property catering to discern-ing individuals. A decade in the making, we've finally found the perfect home for this exclusive community of owners who share our vision,” said Doug McDonald, Bancroft Capital.

These secure, hideaway spaces transcend the traditional, allowing owners to host intimate gatherings in their personal office/lounge setting, fostering connections and sharing experienc-es. Vault 85 offers the unwavering security of a private garage and the playful potential for a dedicated hobby space. This facility caters to those with unique vision, fostering a sense of be-longing within a community of like-minded individuals. 29 units remain for purchase.

For those who embrace the opportunity to create a refined space that reflects individuality – a refuge brimming with sophistication, personal taste, and passions.

“This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a sophisticated flexible space for collections, an executive office, an entertainment venue, or a combination of all three. The golf course location, archi-tectural design, and high-end finishes reflect the dream to find a space for your passions,” add-ed Kristin Michas, LIV SIR.

The development boasts a prime location just a short distance to downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center, and Centennial Airport. These beautiful spaces are also located minutes away from I-25 for easy access anywhere in the city.

“Vault 85 is an exciting opportunity for real estate brokers to introduce a new, versatile product to their buyers in a very central and beautiful location. With the option to utilize the space in so many ways – for a car collection, dedicated workspace away from home, golf simulator, and much more – this project will appeal to many different buyers by offering the ability to create something really special and unique to their lifestyle’s wants and needs,” said Jamie Michas, LIV SIR.

Property Facts:

· 30 units

· Custom finishes crafted with impeccable attention to detail

· Options for designer kitchenette and residential quality bathroom

· Second floor, built out mezzanine with optional office space

· Ample space for vehicles, storage, and hobbies

· Units can be combined to create larger spaces

Vault 85 is being developed by Bancroft Capital and designed by the award-winning, renowned Davis Partnership, with individual sales brokered by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information about Vault 85, please contact Kristin Michas at 303.915.2619 or Jamie Mi-chas at 720.341.6744 or visit www.Vault-85.com.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colo-rado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand.

