BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new and Comprehensive Solution for CyFun® and NIS 2 Compliance, by Commugen and DigiSôter

Commugen, a leader in no-code Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, and DigiSôter, a premier cybersecurity consulting firm, announced a strategic partnership to launch an advanced GRC tool. This solution seamlessly aligns with the Centre for Cyber Security Belgium’s (CCB) CyberFundamentals (CyFun®) framework and ensures full compliance with the NIS 2 Directive while addressing a broader range of regulatory requirements.

•A Game-Changer for CyFun® Maturity Management•

The new GRC tool provides organizations with a structured approach to managing CyberFundamentals Maturity Levels as defined by the CCB CyFun® framework. Organizations can document and track cybersecurity posture improvements through an intuitive interface, proactively strengthening security maturity while maintaining compliance.

•Key Features Driving Regulatory Excellence•

The Commugen-DigiSôter GRC tool delivers powerful capabilities tailored to modern compliance needs:

Cybersecurity Risk Management – Identify, assess, and mitigate risks across multiple regulatory frameworks.

Maturity-Level Management – Seamlessly track and document progress across CyFun® maturity levels.

Multi-Regulation Compliance – Ensure adherence to DORA, GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, SOC 2, and more.

Automated Workflows – Leverage no-code automation to streamline compliance processes.

Supply Chain Risk Management – Assess and mitigate third-party risks with reusable controls.

Customizable Dashboards – Gain real-time insights into compliance status across multiple frameworks.

•Delivering Tangible Benefits•

This partnership provides significant advantages for organizations navigating complex regulatory requirements:

Unified Compliance Management – Address overlapping requirements within a single, user-friendly platform.

Cost Efficiency – Automate and streamline processes to reduce compliance costs.

Enhanced Cyber Resilience – Proactively manage cybersecurity risks while maintaining regulatory adherence.

Future-Proofing Capabilities – Adapt to evolving regulations, including the AI Act and Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

Flexible Deployment – Available both on-premises and via a secure SaaS platform.

•Beyond NIS 2: A Multi-Regulation Powerhouse•

Designed to tackle complex regulatory landscapes, this solution supports compliance with a wide range of global standards, including:

DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) – Manage ICT risk, third-party risk, incident reporting, and resilience testing.

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) – Simplify data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) and ensure regulatory alignment.

ISO 27001 – Centralize and automate ISMS activities for certification readiness.

NIST CSF & NIST 800-Series – Strengthen cybersecurity posture with globally recognized frameworks.

SOC 2 – Implement robust security controls to protect sensitive data.

Powered by Commugen’s No-Code Cybersolution, this tool streamlines compliance management, reducing complexity and ensuring consistency across multiple regulations.

•Who Should Use This Tool?•

This GRC solution is essential for organizations in highly regulated industries, including financial services (DORA), healthcare (GDPR, NIS 2), and manufacturing (ISO 27001, NIS 2, CRA). Whether classified as an essential or important entity under NIS 2 or preparing for ISO 27001 certification, businesses can leverage this platform for a seamless, integrated approach to cybersecurity governance.

Transforming GRC with Innovation and Expertise

Commugen and DigiSôter are redefining governance, risk management, and compliance by combining a cutting-edge no-code GRC platform with industry-leading cybersecurity expertise. This partnership empowers organizations to simplify compliance, enhance cyber resilience, and drive operational excellence in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

•About Commugen•

Commugen specializes in no-code automation solutions for cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance. With over 100 global clients and two decades of experience, its platform simplifies complex GRC processes into automated workflows, improving cyber resilience while reducing manual efforts.

•About DigiSôter•

Founded in 2019, DigiSôter is a Brussels-based cybersecurity consulting firm providing tailored solutions for cybersecurity, compliance, and digital resilience. Its services include virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) roles, IT risk management, and cybersecurity strategy. DigiSôter’s mission is to simplify regulatory complexities while strengthening cyber resilience.

