Attention First Nation Professionals: GTA First Nation Reserve Office Space For Lease
Premier First Nation Business Park near Oshawa and Toronto, minutes from the 407 - perfect location for businesses looking to thrive in an inspiring atmosphere
"By leasing office spaces in our Minisi Business Park, First Nation professionals can have the chance to be part of a thriving First Nation business community in the GTA," Chief Kelly LaRocca”MISSISSAUGAS OF SCUGOG ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation is excited to announce the availability of modern office spaces for lease in the Greater Toronto Area's (GTA) only First Nation On-Reserve Business Park. This unique opportunity offers businesses the chance to establish or expand in a prime location with exclusive First Nation on-reserve tax benefits for First Nation professionals, and a range of amenities.
— Chief Kelly LaRocca
"We are proud to offer this unique opportunity for First Nation professionals and businesses to grow and succeed in the state-of-the-art Minisi Business Park on our reserve lands," said Chief LaRocca of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation. "These modern office spaces provide an ideal environment for innovation and economic development."
Key Features:
· Modern Design: Build-to-suit office spaces tailored to your needs.
· High-Speed Internet: Access to fiber Internet for seamless connectivity.
· Prime Location: Situated across from the Great Blue Heron Hotel, Restaurant, and Casino, just minutes from major highways (20min to the 407, 25min to Oshawa, 50min to Toronto), close to the scenic town of Port Perry and the shores of beautiful Lake Scugog.
· Convenient Amenities: Boardroom bookings, 24/7 secure access, on-site Minisi Convenience and Gift store, and gas bar.
Office Space Details:
· Status: For Lease
· Property Type: Office Spaces
· Available Units: Multiple current and opportunity to design-build new offices
· Space Range: From 80 SF to 1500 SF / Approx. 3,000 SF for new office building
· Price: Starting at $29/SF
Additional Benefits:
· On Reserve Mailing Address
· Optional Cleaning Services
· Ample On-Site Parking
· First Nation Tax Benefits for First Nation Professionals
The Minisi Business Park is the perfect location for First Nation professionals and businesses looking to thrive in an inspiring atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this exceptional leasing opportunity.
Address: 4-21800 Island Rd. Port Perry, Ontario. L9L 1B6
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact us today.
Noozhoo Nokiyyan Limited Partnership
NNLP
+1 905-985-1661
info@nnlp.ca
