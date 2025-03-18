The AI-Free Certification Project Hard Launches a Certification Platform for Human-Created Art

Our certification helps artists build trust with their audiences by offering a clear signal of human creativity.” — Seth Jaffe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence becomes a common tool in creative industries, questions about authenticity and transparency are more relevant than ever. Today, AI-Free announced the official launch of its certification service, which offers artists and creators a way to distinguish their work as genuinely human-made. After a successful alpha launch in 2023, this updated service streamlines the verification process, making it easier for artists to certify and showcase their work. AI-Free was founded by Onur Tatlidil, Faik Sevem, and Seth Jaffe to support creators in a rapidly evolving landscape.“Just as with any consumer product, people want to know the origin of the art they buy, consume, and look toward for inspiration,” said Seth Jaffe, who is also a fine-art photographer, author, former NASA Engineer, and intellectual property attorney. “Our certification helps artists build trust with their audiences by offering a clear signal of human creativity.”The certification is available to artists across disciplines—visual arts, music, literature, and digital design—offering consumers, collectors, and galleries assurance that a piece was created without the undue influence of AI tools. The application process is simple and fully online. Artists submit a sample of their work, answer a brief survey, and receive a certificate and official AI-Free badge within minutes.To celebrate the launch, AI-Free is offering 10,000 free certifications to early adopters, encouraging artists to join a growing community focused on authenticity and transparency.For more information or to apply for certification, visit www.aifreecert.com About AI-FreeThe AI-Free certification project includes a certification platform dedicated to supporting human creativity in the digital age. It provides artists and creators with a way to certify their work as authentically human-made, promoting transparency and trust in creative industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.