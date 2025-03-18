Simtek Partners with Lawless Group to Revolutionize Construction Site Security

Simtek Security Solutions Lawless Group West StealthALERT jobsite alarm

New partnership expands access to Simtek’s StealthALERT alarm, protecting tools and equipment from theft.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simtek, a leader in tamperproof, mobile wireless security monitoring, announces a strategic partnership with the renowned Lawless Group to promote and sell its innovative StealthALERT jobsite alarm to the construction industry.

By leveraging Lawless Group’s vast network, deep industry experience, and extensive sales infrastructure, Simtek aims to extend its reach in the Rocky Mountain and Western regions of the United States. This collaboration will enable construction professionals to safeguard their valuable tools and equipment, protecting them from theft and tampering.

“The Simtek StealthALERT jobsite alarm has quickly become a favorite among construction industry professionals,” said Brady Simpson, Founder/CEO of Simtek. “The technology is reliable and highly effective. What we needed was the right sales partner with deep industry connections, and we are confident that Lawless Group is the ideal choice.”

The StealthALERT, about the size of a hockey puck, is a compact, mobile jobsite alarm. It can be deployed in areas where even the faintest cellular signal is present, offering monitoring for light, motion, and vibration. Should any suspicious activity occur, customers are notified instantly via the Simtek mobile app.

“We are thrilled to represent a product that addresses a critical need in the construction industry,” said Eric Stone, President of Lawless Group West and Rockies regions. “Simtek's StealthALERT is an exceptional tool for protecting jobsites. Lawless Group’s unique ability to connect with construction professionals in the Rocky Mountain and Western regions positions us perfectly to drive this innovative technology forward.”

This partnership is effective immediately. Construction professionals can secure their StealthALERT units for their jobsites by contacting their Lawless Group representative or visiting www.lawlessgroup.com for more details.

About Simtek

Simtek is a leading innovator in security solutions, specializing in technology designed to safeguard valuables and enhance personal and business security. With a commitment to engineering and reliability, Simtek continues to transform the security landscape with groundbreaking products like the StealthALERT. Learn more at www.simtek.io.

About Lawless Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Lawless Group is a trusted partner specializing in the representation and distribution of construction, electrical, industrial, and safety products. With over 40 years of experience, they focus on building strong relationships, delivering tailored solutions, and providing extensive training for distributors and end-users. The Lawless Group operates multiple regional warehouses across the United States to ensure efficient logistics and personalized service. Their commitment to innovation, community support, and people-centric values distinguishes them as leaders in their field. For more information, please visit: www.lawlessgroup.com.

