BlackHawk Data and Co-Founder & CTO Jason Caparoso Recognized on CRN’s 2025 Tech Elite 250 List
Recognized for elite technical expertise and successful IT projects, BlackHawk Data continues to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.
BlackHawk Data’s inclusion on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list highlights its dedication to providing cutting-edge IT solutions that empower businesses across industries. Under Jason Caparoso’s leadership, the company continues to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable technology strategies that help clients navigate complex IT challenges.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list," said Jason Caparoso. "This reflects our unwavering commitment to technical excellence, ongoing education, and delivering high-value solutions for our customers."
The CRN Tech Elite 250 list is compiled based on companies that have achieved the highest levels of certification from major IT vendors. BlackHawk Data’s continued investment in training and certification underscores its mission to provide strategic, secure, and reliable technology solutions.
As BlackHawk Data continues to expand its expertise in cybersecurity, private networking, and cloud solutions, this recognition further cements its position as a leader in the IT channel.
For more information about BlackHawk Data and its IT solutions, visit www.blackhawkdata.com.
About BlackHawk Data
BlackHawk Data is a leading IT solutions provider delivering comprehensive managed services, networking, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and private cellular networking. With a customer-first approach and a team of highly certified experts, BlackHawk Data empowers organizations with innovative technology strategies tailored to their unique business needs.
Grady Li
BlackHawk Data
+1 408-887-7770
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.