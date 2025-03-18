Submit Release
BlackHawk Data and Co-Founder & CTO Jason Caparoso Recognized on CRN’s 2025 Tech Elite 250 List

BlackHawk Data and CTO & Co-Founder Jason Caparoso Named to CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Recognized for elite technical expertise and successful IT projects, BlackHawk Data continues to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.

At BlackHawk Data, we strive to stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring that organizations receive best-in-class IT services that drive success.”
— Jason Caparoso
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackHawk Data, a premier IT solutions provider specializing in managed services, cybersecurity, and networking, proudly announces that its Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Jason Caparoso, and the company have been named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 list for 2025. This prestigious recognition from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, honors North American solution providers that have demonstrated exceptional levels of technical expertise and customer commitment through top-tier certifications and industry-leading partnerships.

BlackHawk Data’s inclusion on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list highlights its dedication to providing cutting-edge IT solutions that empower businesses across industries. Under Jason Caparoso’s leadership, the company continues to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable technology strategies that help clients navigate complex IT challenges.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list," said Jason Caparoso. "This reflects our unwavering commitment to technical excellence, ongoing education, and delivering high-value solutions for our customers."

The CRN Tech Elite 250 list is compiled based on companies that have achieved the highest levels of certification from major IT vendors. BlackHawk Data’s continued investment in training and certification underscores its mission to provide strategic, secure, and reliable technology solutions.

As BlackHawk Data continues to expand its expertise in cybersecurity, private networking, and cloud solutions, this recognition further cements its position as a leader in the IT channel.

For more information about BlackHawk Data and its IT solutions, visit www.blackhawkdata.com.

About BlackHawk Data

BlackHawk Data is a leading IT solutions provider delivering comprehensive managed services, networking, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and private cellular networking. With a customer-first approach and a team of highly certified experts, BlackHawk Data empowers organizations with innovative technology strategies tailored to their unique business needs.

