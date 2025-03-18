ATRIO Health Plans Partners with BeneLynk to Enhance Member Access to Social Services

We strive to foster a culture of compassion, capability, and customer service. By partnering with BeneLynk, we can help our members better connect with the resources they need to live healthy lives.” — Jen Callahan, President and CEO of ATRIO Health Plans

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATRIO Health Plans has partnered with BeneLynk to assist members by addressing health-related social needs , including Low-Income Subsidy (LIS), Medicaid, and other benefit program eligibility. Beginning in April, BeneLynk will be helping ATRIO members to receive the benefits to which they are entitled.BeneLynk is a national social care advocate for managed care companies, engaging members to understand health-related social needs and providing professional advocacy to help them access benefits.BeneLynk’s partnership with ATRIO includes:• Assisting ATRIO members who need to apply/re-apply through the LIS / Medicaid process or who are navigating an annual renewal of eligibility. BeneLynk will also connect members with available resources that can help address their social and/or financial needs, such as access to food, housing, transportation, and other forms of financial assistance where applicable.• Working with members who are veterans and have previously used or currently use Veteran Affairs (VA) for their health care. Information regarding the care veterans received through a Department of VA medical facility can help ATRIO to better serve its veteran members.“At ATRIO, we strive to foster a culture of compassion, capability, and customer service,” said Jen Callahan, President and CEO of ATRIO Health Plans. “By partnering with BeneLynk, we can help our members better connect with the resources they need to live healthy lives.”ATRIO Health Plans offers Medicare Advantage health insurance coverage – including Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans, and Special Needs Plans – to qualifying members of the communities that it serves (i.e., persons aged 65 and older, persons with certain disabilities, and persons of all ages with kidney failure requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant).For any questions, please contact ATRIO Member Services at 1-877-672-8620 (TTY 711), daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. local time.AboutBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand health-related social needs and provides professional advocacy to help them access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.ATRIO Health Plans is a PPO, HMO, PPO C-SNP, and HMO D-SNP with Medicare and Oregon Health Plan contracts. Enrollment in ATRIO Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

