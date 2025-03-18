AMA and Stukent Launch Industry-Recognized Marketing Certifications for High School Students

Starting in Fall 2025, high school students can earn AMA Marketing and AMA Social Media Marketing Certifications through Stukent curriculum

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) is excited to announce a new partnership with Stukent® , a leading provider of experiential learning courseware and Simternships. Through this collaboration, high school students across the country will have access to AMA-certified marketing and social media marketing certifications designed to equip them with career-ready skills and real-world experience.This initiative will ensure that students gain industry-recognized credentials that enhance their college and career prospects. These certifications will be integrated into Stukent curriculum offerings, allowing high school teachers to incorporate them seamlessly into their marketing courses beginning in Fall 2025.“We are thrilled to partner with the American Marketing Association to offer high school students nationwide the opportunity to build career-ready skills through Stukent Simternship experiences and these new industry-recognized AMA certifications,” said Jim Holm, CEO of Stukent. “This collaboration is about more than learning concepts — it’s about empowering students to put those concepts into practice, proving not just what they know but what they can do. By blending real-world experience with certifications in high-demand areas like social media marketing, we’re equipping the next generation with the tools they need to stand out in today’s competitive job market.”With marketing and social media playing a pivotal role in today’s business landscape, the AMA’s certification programs will provide students with the foundational knowledge and hands-on experience needed to excel in these dynamic fields. By earning an AMA certification, students will gain a competitive edge, whether they choose to enter the workforce directly after high school or continue their education in marketing and business disciplines. The AMA Marketing Certification will assess students on foundational marketing principles, helping them understand critical concepts such as buyer personas, market positioning, product branding, data analysis, and advertising strategies. Through this certification, students will develop the ability to identify target audiences, craft compelling brand messages, and analyze marketing performance using real-world data.Similarly, the AMA Social Media Marketing Certification ( https://www.stukent.com/high-school-ama-social-media-marketing-certification/ ) will focus on key industry skills such as measuring key performance indicators, implementing content variation and testing strategies, creating and scheduling both organic and paid social media posts, and leveraging demographic insights to reach the right audiences effectively. These certifications provide students with the opportunity to demonstrate their marketing and social media expertise in ways that are valued by colleges and future employers alike.“As the leading professional association for marketers, the American Marketing Association is dedicated to fostering marketing excellence at every level,” said Bennie F. Johnson, CEO of AMA. “Through this partnership with Stukent, we’re extending our expertise to the high school marketing education community and empowering young learners across the country with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the marketing industry. Marketing is an exciting profession and we’re pleased to offer this new learning opportunity for students to become part of the profession.”To learn more, visit: https://www.ama.org/marketing-certifications-for-high-school-students/ About the American Marketing AssociationThe American Marketing Association (AMA) is the leading professional association for marketers, offering resources, training, and networking opportunities to advance the practice of marketing worldwide. With a rich history of setting industry standards and supporting marketing professionals at all levels, the AMA is committed to fostering the next generation of marketing leaders. To learn more, visit http://www.ama.org/ About StukentStukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between academia and dynamic, fast-moving industries. Stukent provides innovative Simternshipsfor business, marketing, and communication disciplines. Over 7,500 high schools and higher education institutions across 84 countries use these simulations and courseware. Stukent was founded in 2013 with a mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID. To learn more, visit http://www.stukent.com/ ###For media inquiries:Amy GwiazdowskiVP of Communications, AMAagwiazdowski@ama.org

