Youth-Only Day to Open Upstate Trout Season Saturday, April 5 on New Castle County Streams

A rainbow trout – of which thousands, some upward of 2 lbs., are to be stocked in Delaware trout streams. /DNREC graphic: Duane Raver

Designated Trout Streams to be Closed to All Fishing from March 22

Until Youth Day, With Traditional Trout Opener Set for Sunday, April 6

Delaware’s 2025 upstate stream trout season will open for youth under age 16 at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers a half-hour before sunrise the next day, Sunday, April 6, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Fishing will be allowed on youth opening day from 7 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset and from a half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset thereafter, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

White Clay Creek, Red Clay Creek, Christina Creek, Pike Creek, Beaver Run, Wilson Run and Mill Creek all will be stocked by the DNREC Fisheries Section prior to the season with thousands of rainbow and brown trout – including trophy-sized fish weighing two pounds or more as an added attraction for anglers. Trout stocking is planned to continue weekly at White Clay Creek and periodically at the other upstate streams during April.

To improve the atmosphere around Delaware’s trout fishing season openers, stocked trout streams are closed to all fishing from Saturday, March 22 through Friday, April 4 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of stocked trout, and to allow the fish time to get acclimated to their new waters.

Anglers planning to fish the upstate trout streams should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required for anglers aged 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required for those aged 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware young angler trout stamp is required for youth ages 12 through 15.

A trout stamp is required to fish for trout until June 30, unless an angler is exempt.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except inside the designated fly-fishing-only sections of Red Clay and White Clay Creeks, where the daily possession limit is four trout.

A fly fishing-only section of Red Clay Creek from Yorklyn Road approximately 0.4 miles downstream to the Auburn Valley State Park boundary was established in 2023.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year. The popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit de.gov/licensing. For more information on trout fishing in Delaware, visit de.gov/trout.

For more information on fishing in Delaware, including in-season trout stocking dates, see the 2025 Delaware Fishing Guide. An online map of Delaware’s trout streams from the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife can also help anglers pick their spots for trout-fishing outings.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov;

###