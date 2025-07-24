DNREC Unveils 2025 Photo Contest Winners

Winners of the inaugural DNREC Photo Contest were announced during Governor’s Day (July 24) at the Delaware State Fair. Left to right as depicted above are contest winners and the categories for which they were cited: Julie Danan (People Enjoying Nature); Thomas Miller (Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways); Krystine Sipple (Wildlife and Aquatic Life); DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson; Delaware Governor Matt Meyer; and Matthew Trucks (Hunting and Fishing). /Delaware DNREC photo

Snapshots of Coastal Lighthouses, Serene Sunsets and Surfacing Dolphins Are Amongst Winning Images

Stunning photographs of Delaware were shown off at the Delaware State Fair today as the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control unveiled the winners of the inaugural 2025 DNREC Photo Contest. From Jan. 15 to April 15, DNREC encouraged photographers of all ages and skill levels to submit eye-catching images they had taken of the natural world in the state of Delaware. Five categories were open for submissions: People Enjoying Nature, Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways, Wildlife and Aquatic Life, Hunting and Fishing, and Youth Entries.

“We love when people not only appreciate Delaware’s natural beauty, but also are inspired to capture it,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo, and congratulations to those who were selected. We look forward to sharing your work.”

Krystine Sipple, who won the Wildlife and Aquatic Life category, captured a group of horseshoe crabs in her image, “Slaughter Beach Sunrise.” When asked how she felt about being named a DNREC Photo Contest winner, she said, “It’s incredibly rewarding, especially because this photo reflects something I care deeply about. My family participates in DNREC horseshoe crab spawning surveys each spring, and I find the crabs fascinating. I wanted people to feel what I felt when I took the photo: a deep connection to the landscape and a reminder of how much beauty exists in the everyday.”

A judging panel considered submissions based on how well they performed in four criteria: visual effectiveness, originality/creativity, universal appeal and message/theme.

Each winner will receive a $500 gift card, a Delaware State Parks annual pass, a gift bag and an award certificate. Listed below are the winners and honorable mentions from each category:

People Enjoying Nature

Winner: “Breakwater Lighthouse with Dolphins” by Julie Danan

Honorable Mentions:

“Symphony of Nature and Love” by Vincente Pineda

“Time” by Robert Sandberg

“A Shared Moment by the Delaware Shore” by Jack Shih

Watersheds: Landscapes and Waterways

Winner: “Almost Sunset” by Thomas Miller

Honorable Mentions:

“Autumn Moonrise Over Breakwater Lighthouse” by Mark Jorgenson

“Rockland Mills” by Bijan Sorouri

“Slaughter Beach Sunset” by Krystine Sipple

Wildlife and Aquatic Life

Winner: “Slaughter Beach Sunrise” by Krystine Sipple

Honorable Mentions:

“Gordons Pond Great Blue Heron” by Bill Corbett

“A Mother’s Love” by Beth Baker

“Prime Hook Solitude” by Marian Dowling

Hunting and Fishing

Winner: “Morning Tide” by Matthew Trucks

Honorable Mentions:

“Fishing at Sunset” by Jeff Batt

“Fish On” by Brian T Weyl

“Dog, Dad, Duck-Duck-Duck-Duck, GOOSE!… Goose!” by River Wainwright

Youth

Winner: “Sunsetting at Assawoman Bay” by Eva Kay McKinley

Honorable Mention:

“Shades of Blue” by Wyatt Humphreys

To see the photos and read more about each photographer and their inspiration for their winning images, read “Showcasing Delaware’s Beauty: Meet the Five Winners of DNREC’s 2025 Photo Contest,” in the Outdoor Delaware online magazine.

