DNREC to Offer Free Fly-Fishing Lessons for Adult Anglers at Aquatic Resources Education Center

Members of the White Creek Fly Fishers Club assist fly fishing newcomers wanting to learn the nuances of backcasting and the double-haul technique for landing fish by using a fly rod after enticing them to strike artificial bait known as flies. /DNREC photo

Registration Open for 20 Participants to Join in Introductory Course at AREC Led by the White Clay Fly Fishers Club

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delawareans age 18 or older interested in learning about the increasingly popular sport of fly fishing to register for a free course offered by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife in conjunction with the White Clay Fly Fishers Club. Before the question is even asked, the Division of Fish and Wildlife will also provide all the equipment needed for the course by program participants.

The DNREC-sponsored course, with a capacity of 20 participants, will be presented in two three-hour sessions scheduled for Sept. 20 and 27. Both are Saturday sessions that will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC), 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna, Del. Experienced anglers from the White Clay Fly Fishers Club will be on hand at AREC to provide instruction.

While the course is free, advance registration is required. To register, send an email with “Fly-fishing Course Registration” in the subject field to pearlie.franklin@delaware.gov. Include in the body of the email the number of participants to be registered for the course and their names.

Individuals who participate in the fly-fishing course must have a current Delaware fishing license and a Delaware Fisherman Information Network (FIN) number. License-exempt anglers, including Delaware residents 65 and older, may obtain a free FIN number online or from a license agent where recreational fishing licenses are sold. Online services available via de.gov/fishinglicense include fishing license purchases, FIN numbers, and a list of participating license agents.

More information about fishing in Delaware – including the online 2025 Delaware Fishing Guide – can be found at de.gov/recfishing. The guide is also available in a printed form from authorized license agents throughout the state.

About DNREC

Media contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Beatrix Nowak, beatrix.nowak@delaware.gov

###