New App Simplifies PFAS Identification and Risk Management

ChemFORWARD announced the launch of pfasID, a free web-based tool that simplifies the process of identifying PFAS.

Users will have an immediate impact on human health and the environment simply by identifying and avoiding PFAS chemicals.” — Stacy Glass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ChemFORWARD.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham, NC - Today, ChemFORWARD announced the launch of pfasID, a free web-based tool that simplifies the process of identifying per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS . These “forever chemicals” are highly persistent in the environment and pose significant risks to human health.This tool was developed as part of PFACTS, a collaborative initiative funded by the NSF Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships (TIP) Directorate. Led by IBM , PFACTS brings together academic researchers, industry partners, and nonprofit organizations including ChemFORWARD, to develop innovative solutions for addressing PFAS contamination.Key Features of pfasID:- Screens chemicals against multiple PFAS definitions- Provides clear indicators for each chemical entered- Generates reports for supply chain partners- Accessible to the entire supply chain"Users will have an immediate impact on human health and the environment simply by identifying and avoiding PFAS chemicals," said Stacy Glass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of ChemFORWARD.The Current NeedPFAS, are a class of chemicals widely used in products ranging from non-stick cookware to firefighting foam. As regulations on PFAS usage become increasingly strict and widespread, companies face disruptions in product development and growing uncertainty. One of the biggest challenges in managing PFAS risk is the lack of consistent definitions across different regulations.The pfasID SolutionpfasID is a valuable resource for companies seeking to eliminate PFAS from their products and processes, as well as for policymakers and researchers working to address the broader PFAS problem. This innovative tool helps users navigate this complexity by screening chemicals against authoritative lists and structural definitions to determine whether they qualify as PFAS. pfasID provides clear indicators—pass, fail, or warning—along with details on which PFAS definitions generated the result. Users can also generate reports to share with their supply chain partners ensuring greater transparency and compliance."As co-PI of PFACTS, the release of pfasID represents a major milestone in our efforts to develop faster solutions for forever chemicals," said Jed Pitera, Ph.D., Strategy Co-Lead, Sustainable Materials, IBM.To learn more about pfasID or register for access, please visit www.pfasID.org About ChemFORWARDChemFORWARD hosts, manages, and maintains pfasID. ChemFORWARD is a science-based, non-profit organization turning chemical hazard data into positive impact. By creating broad access to chemical hazard data and illuminating safer alternatives, in partnership with industry, we are ending toxic chemical exposure and advancing human and environmental equity with safer chemistry.About PFACTSPFACTS is funded by a cooperative agreement with the NSF’s Technology and Innovation (TIP) Directorate bringing together academic researchers, industry partners, and nonprofit organizations led by IBM. The three-year project is focused on developing tools to identify products with PFAS, accelerating the search for PFAS substitutes with the help of generative AI, understanding the environmental and biological fate of PFAS, and recommending materials for capturing PFAS from air and water.

