ChemFORWARD Introduces the Chemical Hazard Data Trust: A New Global Utility for Safer Chemistry

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChemFORWARD today announced the introduction of the Chemical Hazard Data Trust, a groundbreaking public interest initiative designed to transform access to reliable chemical hazard information and accelerate the global transition to safer, more sustainable products.The Chemical Hazard Data Trust (Data Trust) establishes a unified, science-based infrastructure for sharing comprehensive chemical hazard assessments (CHAs) across industries. By serving as a single source of truth, the Data Trust simplifies how value chain members—from manufacturers and retailers to investors and policymakers—evaluate and manage chemical risks and the transition to safer chemistry.“The Data Trust represents a turning point for chemical hazard transparency,” said Stacy Glass, CEO of ChemFORWARD. “For the first time, we’re creating a shared digital utility of trusted knowledge that empowers every part of the value chain to substitute confidently and ultimately eliminate harmful substances.”The Data Trust’s governance model centers on a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee composed of global leaders in science, technology, sustainability, and product stewardship. This inaugural group brings deep expertise and credibility to ensure that the Data Trust operates with rigor, transparency, and accountability to the public interest.Founding Steering Committee members include:- David Bourne, Lead, Sustainability Strategy and Partnerships, Google- Mike Delee, Global Business Product Stewardship Director, Dow Inc.- Art Fong, Ph.D., Technical Leader for Smarter Chemistry, Apple- Ame Igharo, Senior Director, Sustainability Strategy, Ulta Beauty- Heather McKenney, Director, Science & Safer Chemistry, ChemFORWARD- Meg Whitaker, Ph.D., Managing Director and Chief Toxicologist, ToxServices- Richard Wielechowski, Senior Investment Analyst, Planet TrackerThe Steering Committee will guide the Data Trust’s strategic direction and oversee the development of operating procedures that ensure scientific excellence, sustainable governance, and long-term adoption across sectors. The nine-member decision-making body will be supported by subcommittees consisting of additional members of the stakeholder community."The Data Trust isn’t just a data repository; it’s a catalyst for systemic change,” said Heather McKenney, steering committee member and Director of Science and Safer Chemistry at ChemFORWARD, “By simplifying access to critical toxicology information, we are lowering the barriers for companies of all sizes to avoid regrettable substitutions and confidently transition to safer chemistry."Steering Committee member, Meg Whittaker, Ph.D, added, "Scientific integrity is the heartbeat of this project. As a toxicologist, I am proud to support a governance model that prioritizes rigorous peer review and professional independence, ensuring that the Data Trust remains a neutral, world-class scientific asset."By reducing duplication, improving interoperability with existing infrastructure, and making verified hazard data more accessible, the Chemical Hazard Data Trust will help drive system-wide change toward the adoption of safer chemistry and the elimination of chemicals of concern.About ChemFORWARDChemFORWARD is a nonprofit, science-based organization dedicated to ending toxic chemical exposure by making hazard data broadly accessible and illuminating safer alternatives. As managers of the Chemical Hazard Data Trust, ChemFORWARD provides transparent, toxicologist-created, peer-reviewed information that helps brands, suppliers, and scientists create safer, more sustainable products across industries such as beauty, electronics, apparel, and packaging.

