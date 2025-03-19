Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC of Upper East Side Cardiology Awarded As NY Top Doc

Dr. Satjit Bhusri

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved cardiovascular specialist Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC of Upper East Side Cardiology based on merit.Dr. Bhusri dedicates 80 percent of his practice to heart-related conditions and the remaining 20 percent to vascular health, offering well-rounded care to his patients. His extensive expertise covers preventive cardiac care and the management of a wide range of cardiovascular issues, including heart failure, varicose veins, high blood pressure, peripheral vascular disease, atrial fibrillation, and heart complications arising from COVID-19.Dr. Bhusri's personal experience with heart disease began in 2015, when he faced acute heart failure—a turning point that deeply influenced his approach to patient care. He reflects, "As a cardiologist who personally battles heart disease, my philosophy of patient care is rooted in deep empathy and understanding." Alongside traditional cardiac services such as urgent care, stress testing, and echocardiography, Dr. Bhusri offers specialized care in areas like women's heart health, executive heart care, and spider vein treatment.Education plays a central role in Dr. Bhusri's practice, as he strives to equip his patients with a solid understanding of their health conditions and the necessary lifestyle changes. He champions a holistic approach, addressing not just the physical but also the emotional and psychological aspects of heart disease. Dr. Bhusri works to foster trusting, open relationships with patients, creating a space where they can express their concerns and hopes for the future.A Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, Dr. Bhusri is an attending cardiologist and clinical assistant professor at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, with additional roles at The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. As a dedicated mentor, Dr. Bhusri is a strong advocate for medical education and has launched a gap-year program for medical students, focusing on the development of future physicians' skills and knowledge."My career has been marked by the development of strong collaborative relationships with fellow medical professionals, which I consider essential for enhancing patient care," he says. "In managing intricate cardiac cases, I collaborate closely with interventional cardiologists at both Mt. Sinai and Weill Cornell, consistently achieving favorable patient outcomes."Dr. Bhusri’s expertise has been recognized in major outlets such as Forbes, NBC News, CBS News, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Times Magazine, CNN, NY Daily News, Comcast, US News & World Report, WebMD, and HealthDay News.Dr. Bhusri’s commitment to advancing cardiovascular care, coupled with his personal experience and passion for education, continues to make a meaningful impact on both his patients and the future of medicine.To learn more about reviewed and approved NY Top Doc, Dr. Satjit Bhusri, please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-satjit-bhusri/ ----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

