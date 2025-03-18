Medical Disposables Market projected to reach US$1,169.584 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 10.23%

The medical disposables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% from US$718.814 billion in 2025 to US$1,169.584 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the medical disposables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,169.584 billion by 2030.The global medical disposables market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare supplies and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.The growing population and aging demographics have led to a surge in demand for medical disposables, such as gloves, syringes, and catheters, which are essential for various medical procedures. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, has also contributed to the growth of the market. These factors, coupled with the advancements in medical technology, have created a favorable environment for the growth of the global medical disposables market.The global medical disposables market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare supplies and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. With the advancements in medical technology and the introduction of innovative and cost-effective products, the market is poised for further expansion. This growth presents opportunities for both established players and new entrants to tap into this lucrative market and contribute to the improvement of healthcare services worldwide.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medical-disposables-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the medical disposables market that have been covered are Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Smith & Nephew, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc., Dispotech Srl, among others.These companies have been investing in research and development to introduce innovative and cost-effective medical disposables, further driving the growth of the market. The report also predicts that the Asia Pacific region will witness the highest growth in the market, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the rising awareness about the importance of infection control.The market analytics report segments the medical disposables market as follows:• By Product Type• Wound Managemento Applicatorso Bandageso Dressingso Gauze• Apparelo Coverallo Exam Gownso Shoe Coverso Gloveso Lab Coatso Face Masks• Blood Collectiono Needleso Lancetso Tourniquetso Swabs• Others• By End-Usero Hospitalso Homecareo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Intermed• Narang Medical Limited• Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.• Smith & Nephew• 3M• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Cardinal Health• Kimberly-Clark Worldwide Inc.• Dispotech SrlReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Lab Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lab-equipment-market • Global Adhesive Bandages Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-adhesive-bandages-market • Stethoscope Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/stethoscope-market • Medical Supplies Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-supplies-market • Global Medication Dispenser Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medication-dispenser-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 