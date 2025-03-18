Alcohol Packaging Market anticipated to reach US$110.459 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.19%

The alcohol packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% from US$85.774 billion in 2025 to US$110.459 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the alcohol packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$110.459 billion by 2030.The global alcohol packaging market is experiencing significant growth as consumers continue to demand sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.The increasing awareness about the harmful effects of plastic and the need for sustainable packaging options has led to a shift in consumer preferences. This has resulted in a rise in demand for biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials in the alcohol industry. As a result, many companies are now investing in research and development to come up with innovative and environmentally-friendly packaging solutions.One of the key drivers of this market growth is the rise in the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially in emerging economies. With the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles, there has been a significant increase in the demand for premium and luxury alcoholic beverages. This has led to a surge in demand for high-quality and visually appealing packaging, further driving the growth of the global alcohol packaging market.In addition, the growing trend of e-commerce and online alcohol sales has also contributed to the market growth. With the rise of online alcohol retailers, there is a need for packaging that can withstand the challenges of transportation and ensure the safe delivery of products to consumers. This has led to the adoption of innovative packaging solutions such as corrugated boxes, bubble wrap, and air pillows, among others.Overall, the global alcohol packaging market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and visually appealing packaging solutions. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the alcohol packaging market that have been covered are Crown, Beatson Clark, Ardagh Group S.A, Gerresheimer AG, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, among others.The market analytics report segments the alcohol packaging market as follows:• By Beverage Typeo Beero Wineo Spiritso Others• By Product Typeo Canso Bottleso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Crown• Beatson Clark• Ardagh Group S.A• Gerresheimer AG• Ball Corporation• Berry Global Inc.• DS Smith• Smurfit Kappa• Graham Packaging• Huhtamaki Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

