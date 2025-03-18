ANY.RUN’s Instant Android Threat Analysis Is Live – Now Available to Everyone

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence platform, announced full support for Android OS in its cloud-based sandbox. This release allows security teams to analyze Android malware in a real ARM-based environment, providing precise, reliable, and interactive threat investigations like never before.

ANY.RUN’s Android OS support is available to 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲, 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘀.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

Cybercriminals increasingly exploit mobile devices to steal credentials, infiltrate corporate networks, and compromise financial systems. Without real-time mobile threat analysis, businesses face delayed detection, higher security costs, and increased exposure to cyber threats.

Here’s why SOC teams love ANY.RUN’s Android sandbox:

· 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁 – No waiting for static scans. Get instant insights into how an APK behaves.

· 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 – Click, explore, and see malware in action—just like on a real Android device.

· 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹 – Track malicious activity with process trees, MITRE ATT&CK mapping, and real-time network monitoring.

· 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 – No setup required. Investigate Android threats anytime, anywhere.

· 𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 – Generate structured reports, share findings, and make threat hunting a team effort.

To showcase the power of this new feature, ANY.RUN has analyzed Coper, a banking trojan that targets financial applications to steal credentials and intercept SMS messages. Read full analysis on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading interactive sandbox and threat intelligence platform designed to help security teams detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats faster. Trusted by SOC teams, incident responders, and cybersecurity researchers worldwide, ANY.RUN provides real-time malware analysis in an intuitive, cloud-based environment. With support for Windows, Linux and Android OS, the platform empowers analysts with interactive tools and comprehensive threat intelligence.

