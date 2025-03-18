OttoMoto® Welcomes Industry Veteran Rick Snyder as Strategic Advisor

OttoMoto, the leading embedded lending platform transforming dealer and lender collaboration, appoints Rick Snyder as a Strategic Advisor.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto, the leading embedded lending platform transforming dealer and lender collaboration across the auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Snyder as a Strategic Advisor.With an extensive career in finance, asset-based lending, and investment banking, Rick brings decades of expertise in commercial lending, risk management, and specialty finance. His leadership and strategic insights will support OttoMoto’s mission to provide secure, efficient, and compliant digital-first solutions that empower both lenders and dealers.“Rick’s depth of experience in financial services and lending innovation makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory team,” said Paul Nicholas, CEO at OttoMoto.“His expertise will help further our commitment to streamlining the lending process, reducing risk, and optimizing dealer-lender collaboration.”Rick’s background includes high-level leadership roles across structured finance and commercial banking, where he has played a pivotal role in developing lending solutions, fostering financial partnerships, and driving strategic growth. His insights will be instrumental as OttoMoto continues to streamline the lending process, and forge successful relationships between lenders and dealers nationwide.“I’m excited to join OttoMoto at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Rick Snyder.“The company is at the forefront of transforming dealer-lender interactions with cutting-edge technology, and I look forward to contributing to its vision and continued success.”About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, efficient, and compliant digital-first solutions designed to streamline the lending process and foster trust among all stakeholders. By de-risking every deal through advanced fraud prevention, real-time asset verification, and compliant workflows, OttoMoto empowers dealers to align seamlessly with lender requirements. The platform’s intuitive integration provides dealers with peace of mind to focus on their operations, knowing every transaction is secure and optimized. Borrowers also benefit from a smooth and efficient experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net

