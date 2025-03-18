Generation Digital Named One of Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies in the FT 1000

Generation Digital Asana Mobile App Miro collaboration in use

Generation Digital joins the FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, recognised for AI-driven workplace transformation and digital innovation.

As AI and automation continue to evolve, we’ll be right there, helping businesses turn technology into an advantage, not a headache.” — Graham Mackay

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Digital, a leader in AI-driven digital transformation and workflow automation, has been named one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. This recognition reflects the company’s rapid growth, ability to support global clients, and commitment to helping organisations put AI to work in a way that delivers real value while balancing human impact.

Operating at the intersection of AI consultancy, workflow automation, and workplace transformation, Generation Digital has built a strong reputation by enabling businesses to adopt AI, scale collaboration, and optimise their operations with minimal risk. The company has expanded significantly in North America, particularly Canada, helping enterprises implement AI solutions that enhance productivity without adding complexity.

This growth has been fuelled by Generation Digital’s deep partnerships with leading AI and collaboration platforms, including Asana, Miro, and Glean. The company has been recognised as Asana Partner of the Year for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025) and received the prestigious UBS-sponsored growth award. In addition, Generation Digital works with award-winning clients such as Beauty Pie, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in AI-powered business transformation.

In addition to its consultancy services, Generation Digital is rapidly scaling through marketplaces like AWS Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and G-Cloud in the UK public sector, making it easier for businesses to integrate AI-powered solutions. With the global AI market projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, the company is well-positioned to drive the next wave of digital transformation by partnering with AI software leaders to deliver real business impact.

"Our mission is to put AI to work for our clients, transforming challenges into opportunities and driving sustainable growth," said Graham Mackay, CEO of Generation Digital. "We are committed to delivering AI solutions that don’t just promise innovation but actually improve how businesses operate, ensuring they see tangible results."

As it continues to grow, Generation Digital remains focused on helping organisations navigate AI adoption in a practical, effective way, and built for long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.