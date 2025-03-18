PRPR announced as PR partner for UK Cyber Week

PRPR, a specialist cybersecurity PR agency, has been appointed as the official PR partner for UK Cyber Week 2025.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRPR, a specialist cybersecurity PR agency, has been appointed as the official PR partner for UK Cyber Week 2025, which runs between 23-24 April 2025, at Olympia in London. Now in its third year, UK Cyber Week attracts over 3,000 visitors, 50 exhibitors, 70 expert speakers from various sectors, and is dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap between cybersecurity experts and business leaders.

As UK Cyber Week’s PR partner, PRPR will leverage its extensive expertise in providing PR and marketing communications to the cybersecurity industry to amplify the event's reach and ensure maximum visibility and engagement for exhibitors and the event itself. Working with UK Cyber Week, PRPR will ensure that the event highlights the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape and delivers an inclusive environment for industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

"At PRPR, we are dedicated to driving awareness and education around cybersecurity issues," said Debbie Jones, COO of PRPR. "We are thrilled to partner with UK Cyber Week, an event we have been involved with from the beginning. Its focus on delivering an event with a positive and inclusive environment for learning, networking, and collaboration within the cybersecurity community is a great fit for us.”

UK Cyber Week 2025 will feature an exciting agenda, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends, technologies, and strategies to safeguard against cyber threats.

"We are excited to collaborate with PRPR as our PR partner for UK Cyber Week”, said Ali McQueen, Marketing Director at UK Cyber Week. “The company’s deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and commitment to fostering industry growth aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the knowledge gap between cybersecurity experts and business leaders.”

As part of the partnership, PRPR will be managing the press office and helping to ensure exhibitors get the most out of their sponsorship of the event.

For media inquiries or to register for a press pass, please contact: Tracey Treanor, Senior Account Manager at PRPR, traceyt@prpr.co.uk

About PRPR

Established more than 30 years ago, PRPR is a UK-based public relations agency specialising in cybersecurity. With a proven track record of delivering impactful PR campaigns, PRPR partners with clients to elevate their brand visibility, manage reputations, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.prpr.co.uk.

About UK Cyber Week

UK Cyber Week is the premier cybersecurity event in the United Kingdom, bringing together industry experts, innovators, and policymakers to address the latest challenges and advancements in cybersecurity. The event offers a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration, driving the cybersecurity agenda forward. For more information, visit https://www.ukcyberweek.co.uk/

Legal Disclaimer:

